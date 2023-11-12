Clippers guard James Harden is struggling, and former NBA player Brian Scalabrine has some advice to help him get in the groove

The Los Angeles Clippers acquired guard James Harden in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers last month, and things haven't gone well. The Clippers have lost four in a row, with Harden playing the last three of those losses.

While Harden told reporters that he needs time to acclimate to the team after not playing in preseason or in any regular season games before the deal, his performance has to be worrying for Clippers fans.

On Sirius XM NBA Radio, former NBA player Brian Scalabrine offered Harden and the team some advice:

“Most teams aren’t that physical so maybe give James Harden a little bit of runway here” Brian Scalabrine encourages patience with Harden ⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/74TvlspbXN — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) November 11, 2023

Said Scalabrine on Harden and the Clippers, “In the stretches that I was watching, you know…Offensively, he's still a guy that can get downhill, he can shoot the floater. He does like to have the ball in his hands to do all that. So, if that's the case, then maybe bring him off the bench? Or, you know, find a line up in which he could get everyone around him better. I'll tell you what, Harden…it feels like for this team he needs to think about the assists and more or less the point. You've got enough guys that can shoot. He is a great playmaker, one of the best in the league. Maybe that would be more his role.”

While it's true that Harden is still getting up to speed after sitting out preseason and not playing appearing in a regular season game for the 76ers before the trade, his performance has to be concerning for the Clippers. Harden is averaging only 14.3 points and 4.7 assists per game despite playing more than 32 minutes a night.

The pressure is on the James Harden and the Clippers to make a deep playoff run, with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George both recovered from injuries that have plagued them over the last couple of seasons. Guard Russell Westbrook has also managed to turn back the clock at least a little, meaning that there is no excuse for the team to underperform.