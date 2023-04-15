A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Marcus Morris is no star, but he’s been a key rotation player for the Los Angeles Clippers this season. This is exactly why LA fans have been anticipating any news on the 33-year-old’s injury status heading into their NBA Playoffs first-round series against the Phoenix Suns.

Clippers supporters will be glad to know that despite the fact that Morris missed all of LA’s last seven games of the regular season due to a lingering back injury, he will be good to go for their series opener against Kevin Durant and Co. on Sunday. According to coach Lue, Morris has overcome his back issue, and he will be in the lineup in Game 1:

“Tyronn Lue says Marcus Morris will be healthy and available for the Clippers-Suns playoff series, and he envisions some kind of role for him, but didn’t elaborate,” per Clippers beat reporter Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.

Lue also noted that Morris will be part of LA’s rotation in the series, which means that the Clippers shot-caller expects Morris to have some sort of impact against the Suns. Lue did not provide any details with regard to Morris’ role in the rotation, but what you can say for sure is that the veteran will be expected to provide his team with some quality minutes, most likely as a starter.

It’s the Suns who hold home-court advantage in the series and Game 1 will be in Phoenix on Sunday. Both teams will be looking to draw first blood in what should be one of, if not the most captivating series in the first round.