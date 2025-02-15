Norman Powell is set to compete in the 2025 Starry 3-Point Contest on Saturday night in San Francisco, but the Los Angeles Clippers guard is heading into the event with a competitive mindset and something to prove.

Speaking with FanDuel TV’s Lauren Rosen ahead of the contest, Powell made it clear that he is entering with one goal in mind.

“I’m expecting to win. I’m not just here just to have a good time — I’m competitive,” Powell said.

The Clippers guard has been one of the NBA’s most efficient three-point shooters this season, making him a strong contender in the competition. Powell, who has worked to refine his perimeter shooting throughout his career, acknowledged the significance of the moment.

“I’m blessed to be here. I’ve worked super hard to develop my game,” he added.

Norman Powell set to compete against elite shooters while using All-Star snub as motivation

Powell will face a strong field of competitors in the 3-Point Contest, including New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham, Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland, and Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard. Lillard, a two-time defending champion in the event, is aiming for a rare three-peat, a feat previously accomplished by only two players in NBA history — Larry Bird (1986-88) and Craig Hodges (1990-92). The contest will also feature Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield and Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson.

While Powell is focused on making a statement in the 3-Point Contest, he also expressed disappointment about not being selected for the All-Star Game itself.

“I feel like I should’ve been in the All-Star game… It’s just extra motivation for next year,” Powell told Rosen.

Powell is having a career year for the Clippers, averaging 24 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 49.6% from the field and 42.9% from three-point range. His impact has been a key factor in the Clippers’ success, as they currently sit sixth in the Western Conference with a 31-23 record.

Saturday’s 3-Point Contest is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. ET as part of All-Star Weekend in San Francisco.