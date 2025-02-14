The Los Angeles Clippers were able to get a tough win against the Utah Jazz, and Norman Powell led the way with 41 points, shooting 13-for-26 from the field and 5-for-10 from three. After the game, Powell talked about his mindset on being able to dominate the Jazz, and it was all about attacking the mismatches.

“Just attacking, looking at the mismatches whenever they had a lot of bigs on the floor. When bigs try to switch out on guards on the perimeter, our advantage is our quickness and speed to get downhill to beat them,” Powell said via The Athletic's Law Murray. “I made it a point to just keep going downhill. Earlier on, I was missing a lot of layups at the rim, but they were telling me to just keep going, keep being aggressive, and I was able to do that and complete the plays down the stretch of the game.”

The Clippers have been getting major contributions from Powell this season, and he had an argument for making the All-Star team. With Kawhi Leonard back in the fold, Powell's rise can help them continue to gain ground in the Western Conference, and they could be a team that others don't want to face when the playoffs arrive.

Norman Powell continues strong season with the Clippers

James Harden has continued to be the strong player that the Clippers need, but Norman Powell has been big this season as well, to the point where many thought he would be an All-Star. Powell vouched for himself to be an All-Star this season before they were announced.

“I think I've been playing at an All-Star level all season,” Powell said via Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints. “Honestly, I don't like talking about myself, but I mean, numbers don't lie on where I'm at, what I'm averaging, what I'm doing across the board, and then the efficiency that I'm playing with.

“I see myself as an All-Star, I want to be an All-Star, and I think I am.”

Unfortunately, Powell wasn't named as an All-Star, but that should fuel him to continue to go strong as the season continues. Powell has been very efficient this season and has been the second-scoring option alongside Harden when Kawhi Leonard missed most of the first half of the year.

If Powell can continue to play at a high level, and Leonard finds his groove, the Clippers can be a dangerous team to face.