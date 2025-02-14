ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

NBA All-Star Weekend is almost here! The most loaded event this season is the Three-Point Contest. We're here to share our NBA odds series and make a 3-Point Contest prediction and pick.

This three-point contest has a loaded lineup and should be the best event of All-Star Weekend. The story is about Damian Lillard and whether he can get a three-peat at the event. He comes into the contest as the favorite, but more than a few different contenders, like Buddy Hield, Darius Garland, and Norman Powell, can challenge him in this game.

Here are the NBA Three-Point Contest Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA All-Star Odds: NBA Three-Point Contest Odds

Damian Lillard (+300)

Buddy Hield (+490)

Darius Garland (+550)

Norman Powell (+550)

Tyler Herro (+700)

Cam Johnson (+700)

Jalen Brunson (+950)

Cade Cunningham (+1200)

Why Damian Lillard Will Win

He comes into the event as the favorite for a reason. He was dominant in the last two and could become the first player since Craig Hodges to win three straight contests. Lillard has been great from behind the arc this season overall, averaging 38.2% from behind the arc. But, more importantly, he knows how to win in this setting. With this contest being based on being accurate and quick enough, Lillard has a lot of potential to dominate the field. These competitions are based on doing it correctly and efficiently, and because Lillard has won twice before, he has a leg up in this competition 100%.

Lillard is also the streakiest shooter in this contest. He has had higher three-point percentages in his career before, but almost no one outside of Steph Curry can match Lillard basket for basket. That is the best case for Lillard. The Three-Point Contest is based on who can get caught and who can be the most consistent shooter. At his best, no one beats Lillard in this contest. He is the favorite for a reason and should be looked at as quickly as the best chance to win in this contest.

Why The Field Will Win

The simple fact of this contest is that Lillard does not have the highest three-point shooting percentage out of the entire field. This contest's two highest shooting percentages are from Garland and Powell. Garland has a 43.1% three-point shooting percentage, and Powell has a 42.6% three-point shooting percentage. Also, Brunson is in the top three because he is averaging 39.7% from behind the arc.

Then, volume-wise, the two best players in this contest are also not Lillard but Herro and Hield. Herro is fifth in the entire NBA in three-point shots attempted all season, having attempted 483 all season. Then, Hield is 20th in the NBA, where he has attempted 379 shots all season.

Finally, with three-pointers made, Herro and Garland have made the most in this contest. Herro has made 186 for the year, fifth in the NBA, while Garland is 10th, making 156 total three-pointers for the season.

Lillard has to compete with some real sharpshooters in this contest across the entire roster, and it might be the most loaded field we have ever seen in this contest.

Final Three-Point Contest Prediction & Pick

No one is better equipped to win this contest than Lillard. He was dominant in the last two, and no one can compete with Lillard when he gets hot. Only Curry can compete with that, and he is not in this contest. The number of different heavy hitters in this contest makes this pick not an easy one at all. Hield, Garland, Powell, and Herro are massive contenders for Lillard, especially this season, but in this setting, it's about trust, and no one has earned that trust more than Lillard. Lillard wins and gets his third straight three-point contest win.

Final Three-Point Contest Prediction & Pick: Damian Lillard (+300)