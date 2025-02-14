The Los Angeles Clippers recently signed Ben Simmons after he reached a buyout agreement with the Brooklyn Nets and he made his debut with the team on Thursday evening.

The Clippers ran away with a 120-116 victory over the lowly Utah Jazz and Simmons finished with a solid statline of 12 points, seven rebounds, and six assists in 27 minutes of action.

Fans were buzzing after his first LA bucket:

The Aussie actually played quite well and showed that he could be an important piece for this Clippers squad in the second half of the campaign. Despite struggling with the Nets and posting pedestrian numbers across the board, Simmons is still one of the better defenders in the league. That in itself will help Los Angeles, which prides itself on defense under head coach Ty Lue.

Simmons spoke about joining the organization on Tuesday and expressed confidence in his ability to help them improve:

“I feel great, ready to go,” Simmons said. “I just want to play basketball at a high level and I feel like that’s going to happen here.”

“It’s easier when teams are transparent and understand who you are and what you need and how the team can help and how I can help them,” Simmons said. “I feel comfortable. I know most of the guys on the team.”

Simmons also said the adjustment to a new team with a plethora of veterans makes the transition easier:

“Defensively, it’s a lot different when you’re on the court with a lot of vets. It will be unique having a lot of guys like that on the court,” Simmons said. “It’s not going to take too long to get a feel for each other on the floor.”

The Clippers have a 31-23 record and sit in sixth place in the Western Conference. Simmons will have some time off for the All-Star break before joining his new teammates again next week.