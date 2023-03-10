LOS ANGELES – The LA Clippers are hopeful to get Norman Powell back in time to get their their entire playoff rotation some rhythm ahead of the NBA playoffs.

The Clippers announced that Norman Powell, who is dealing with a left shoulder subluxation, was re-evaluated on Friday morning. His shoulder is showing progress in recovery, but will be assessed a return-to-play timeline in one week.

The Clippers have two games in the next seven days against the New York Knicks on Saturday and Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.

Norman Powell began shooting on Monday, March 6th, and was seen at a recent practice putting up three-pointers. Powell’s re-evaluation is scheduled for Friday, March 17th, which will be an off-day for the LA Clippers.

Powell suffered the injury on Thursday, March 2nd, in the team’s road matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

Head coach Tyronn Lue said Powell would not take contact at Friday’s practice, but that he would be able to participate in some of the skeleton drills that the Clippers were running.

