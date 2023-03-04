The Los Angeles Clippers have been struggling mightily of late. They are in the midst of a four-game losing streak, and the fact that they got blown out by the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night to mark their fourth consecutive defeat only makes matters worse for them.

Things are about to get even tougher for the Clippers now that they’ve received a brutal injury update on Norman Powell. The 29-year-old suffered a shoulder injury on Thursday against the Warriors. Powell was seen leaving the arena with an arm sling, and it has now been confirmed that he has sustained a left shoulder subluxation.

Clippers beat reporter Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports that Powell will now need to undergo treatment for this injury, and he is now expected to miss at least one week of action. This means that the 6-foot-3 swingman will be sidelined for a minimum of three games. He could be out for a longer period depending on the re-evaluation of his injury next week. The results of those tests should give the Clippers a better idea with regard to Norman Powell’s timetable.

Powell isn’t exactly a star, but he’s been integral to LA’s success this season. In 54 games played this year, the one-time NBA champ has produced averages of 16.6 points on 47.5 percent shooting, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per contest. He’s also knocking down 2.0 triples per game on a highly-efficient 41.0-percent clip. The Clippers will obviously want to get him back as soon as they can.