The Los Angeles Clippers just defeated the Chicago Bulls on Saturday, giving them their 41st win of the season. They're now just one win away from extending the winning-season streak to 13 straight. However, star forward Paul George offered a brutally honest take on the regular season success.
When it comes down to it, George believes the fanbase would rather see that success translate in the playoffs, according to Clippers team writer Justin Russo. Paul George didn't hold back whatsoever when discussing the 13-season-long streak.
“I think Clipper fans much rather it continue to be success after the regular season. I think they know what and how good the team is in the regular season, which is why it's so much frustration and heartache in the postseason because of the success that we've had in the regular season. So you mentioned it, the team before I got here was exceptional and we, when healthy, have been exceptional. Now it's, I think it's just, hopefully it's due for time to put it all together and make it mean something.”
Paul George makes a great point. The Clippers have routinely been one of the best teams in the league year in and year out. But for whatever reason they can't get it together in the playoffs. It's almost like the fans are teased all season long just to watch a disappointing finish when it matters the most.
With the Clippers at the top of the Western Conference, fans are at risk of facing that disappointment once again. However, now that the issue is acknowledged by Paul George, maybe the team can finally avoid it and win that elusive championship.