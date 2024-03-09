The Los Angeles Clippers will face the Chicago Bulls at the Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. However, they could be without the services of key players Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and Paul George, all listed as questionable on the team's injury report ahead of this crucial matchup.
Leonard is dealing with a groin injury, George has knee soreness, and Harden has a shoulder strain according to the NBA's injury report. With Russell Westbrook already sidelined indefinitely due to a fracture in his left hand, the Clippers are now worried about the availability of their three other star players.
The Clippers will face the Bulls on Saturday in the first of back-to-back home games. On Sunday, they will host the Milwaukee Bucks in a rematch of a recent game which the Clippers lost.
None of the three players sustained in-game injuries in their 122-116 win over the Houston Rockets, suggesting that their addition to the injury list is merely a precautionary measure by the team.
The Western Conference’s fourth-seed Clippers, with a 40-21 record, stand only three games behind top top-seed Oklahoma City Thunder.
The battle for the top spot in the Western Conference is intensifying, with the Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Clippers all vying for position alongside the Thunder.
The Clippers have limited opportunities to directly challenge the teams above them in the standings, facing only two of them in their remaining 21 games. They are set to host the Timberwolves on March 12th and take on the Nuggets at the Crypto.com Arena on April 4th, according to NBA.com.
Winning these matches could help the Clippers catch up with their rivals in the standings. But because the Thunder won their season series against the Clippers this season, the Clippers might need help from other teams to move past OKC and become the top team.
The Clippers currently sit at the bottom of the race for the top spot in the Western Conference among four teams. However, if things go well for them over the next five weeks, there's still a chance they could claim that spot.