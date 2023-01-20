To say that Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers have not had the best 2022-23 campaign is a huge understatement. Touted by many pundits as one of the league’s most legitimate title contenders, the Clippers have sputtered to a 23-24 record, hardly befitting of a championship team. The Clippers’ troubles on the court may seem daunting enough, but to make matters worse for PG, he now also has to deal with a bit of drama off the court.

On Thursday night, Paul George posted an Instagram story calling out someone that looks to be, at most, a teenage boy for hitting his brand new car and not identifying himself. PG then saw it fit to ask for the public’s help in identifying the man he alleges to have hit his brand new vehicle.

“This kid hit my brand new car today 🤦‍♀️ Then dipped without giving me his drivers license, if you know him tag him 😩😩😩😩😩😩,” George wrote.

Paul George asks for help on Instagram 👀 pic.twitter.com/gJVGRv72es — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) January 20, 2023

It’s unclear just how much damage Paul George’s vehicle received. However, the damages must be serious enough for George to call out the boy for all his 9.8 million Instagram followers to see. Perhaps the best course of action could have been going straight to authorities, as that would have probably addressed the matter in a much more meaningful way than an online witch hunt.

At the end of the day, George will want to shed any and all distractions from his mind as he and Kawhi Leonard try to lift the Clippers out of their rut. Hopefully the situation gets resolved in a peaceful manner as soon as possible.