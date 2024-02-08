PJ Tucker is not pleased with the Clippers front office.

The NBA Trade Deadline has now wrapped up which means that fans are only an All-Star break, a few buyout market moves, and a couple of games away from seeing postseason action. Some players have gotten their plea of getting traded to a desired team but that was not the case for PJ Tucker. The Los Angeles Clippers led by Trent Redden and Tyronn Lue have refused to deal him to another squad. His feelings on it are not very positive.

“All this s**t is a f***ing joke…” PJ Tucker wrote on his Instagram story.

— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 8, 2024

He has officially told Trent Redden and the Clippers front office that he will not request a buyout. Instead, Tucker will choose to stay with them for the remainder of their 2023-24 campaign despite his NBA Trade Deadline wishes not coming true. His senses kicked in when he realized that the Clippers would not deal him with another squad. This is because he has an $11.5 million player option next season which rules out any possibility of a buyout.

Reportedly, Tucker has not gotten the chance to fight for more minutes in Tyronn Lue's system. This disabled him from playing his staple role as a kickout threat on the corner or even a small-ball center when necessary. His averages also had a big dip after being traded along with James Harden. He only notches 1.3 points and 2.9 rebounds per contest due to falling out of the Clippers' rotation. Will he be able to claw himself back or be content in the long run?