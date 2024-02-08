The NBA Trade Deadline has now wrapped up which means that fans are only an All-Star break, a few buyout market moves, and a couple of games away from seeing postseason action. Some players have gotten their plea of getting traded to a desired team but that was not the case for PJ Tucker. The Los Angeles Clippers led by Trent Redden and Tyronn Lue have refused to deal him to another squad. His feelings on it are not very positive.

“All this s**t is a f***ing joke…” PJ Tucker wrote on his Instagram story.

RECOMMENDED
NBA Buyout Market with Marcus Morris Sr., PJ Tucker, Kyle Lowry, Danilo Gallinari and Delon Wright
10 best buyout candidates available after 2024 NBA trade deadline

Brett Siegel ·

Clippers' PJ Tucker
PJ Tucker makes decision on Clippers future after trade deadline passes with no deal

Benedetto Vitale ·

Willie Green in middle, Norm Powell and Zion Williamson on either side, Pelicans and Clippers logos, basketball court in background
Willie Green's counter-punches kept Pelicans dialed in vs. Clippers

Chris Dodson ·

He has officially told Trent Redden and the Clippers front office that he will not request a buyout. Instead, Tucker will choose to stay with them for the remainder of their 2023-24 campaign despite his NBA Trade Deadline wishes not coming true. His senses kicked in when he realized that the Clippers would not deal him with another squad. This is because he has an $11.5 million player option next season which rules out any possibility of a buyout.

Reportedly, Tucker has not gotten the chance to fight for more minutes in Tyronn Lue's system. This disabled him from playing his staple role as a kickout threat on the corner or even a small-ball center when necessary. His averages also had a big dip after being traded along with James Harden. He only notches 1.3 points and 2.9 rebounds per contest due to falling out of the Clippers' rotation. Will he be able to claw himself back or be content in the long run?