On Monday morning, it was reported that starting left tackle Tyler Guyton had suffered some sort of lower-body injury. It was unclear exactly how serious the injury was, but the latest update reveals some bad news for the Dallas Cowboys' offensive lineman.

It's feared that Guyton, who is 24 years old, has suffered a torn ACL, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. He will be receiving an MRI to confirm the injury, but if it truly is a torn ACL, then the Cowboys will be without their starting left tackle for the 2025-26 season.

“Sources: Cowboys starting OT Tyler Guyton, who went down in practice today, is feared to have torn his ACL heading into the MRI. A significant blow to Dallas' offensive line if tests confirm, as big things were expected of the former first-rounder.”

Tyler Guyton was the Cowboys' first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He played 15 games last season, missing two due to injury, but nothing was deemed serious. He seemingly flashed the potential of possibly becoming a long-term piece at left tackle. Nothing is set in stone just yet, as the MRI will confirm the exact injury, but it's not looking great for the former Oklahoma Sooner.

If it is, in fact, a torn ACL, then the Cowboys may elect to sign another left tackle in free agency. As of now, Asim Richards and Hakeem Adeniji will likely compete for the starting job. Dallas will monitor Tyler Guyton closely before making an official announcement. But it's a setback for a franchise that is hoping for major changes in the 2025-26 campaign after struggling last season and finishing with a 7-10 record.

The Cowboys will have to progress forward without Tyler Guyton for now. Dallas is scheduled to participate in its first preseason matchup on August 9 against the Los Angeles Rams. It could be a first glimpse at who the team plans to possibly replace Guyton at left tackle.