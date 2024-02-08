PJ Tucker makes a decision on his future after Clippers don't trade him.

The NBA trade deadline has come and gone and PJ Tucker remains with the Los Angeles Clippers. As a result, the veteran forward has made a decision on his future with the franchise.

For whatever reason, the Clippers were unable to find a trade partner for PJ Tucker. For that reason, many believe Tucker is going to ask for a buyout and become a free agent. However, reports indicate the veteran forward wants to stay in LA despite not receiving playing time, according to Chris Haynes of TNT.

“Los Angeles Clippers forward PJ Tucker will not request a buyout and will remain with team the duration of season after trade attempts fell short, league sources tell TNT and Bleacher Report.”

This story is currently developing and more information will be released shortly.