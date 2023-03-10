Tomer Azarly is in his seventh season as the LA Clippers beat writer for ClutchPoints. From the Lob City era to the Kawhi Leonard-Paul George era, he brings you everything you need to know about the Clippers. In his off time, Tomer likes to play basketball, video games, and draw. You can follow his Twitter for all Clippers content below:

LOS ANGELES – The concerns about Russell Westbrook’s willingness to do whatever’s necessary for the LA Clippers dissipated in the days after his arrival. Now, two weeks into his tenure as a Clipper, Tyronn Lue says Westbrook has completely bought into what the team is doing.

Russell Westbrook didn’t close the Clippers’ last game against the Toronto Raptors, a 108-100 victory. Terance Mann played the entire fourth quarter and the final 16 minutes of the game, using his versatility alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Despite not seeing a second of action in the final quarter-and-a-half, Lue says Westbrook has completely bought into the Clippers goals and plans for him.

“It’s a 100 percent buy-in and he’s been great,” Tyronn Lue said of Russell Westbrook. “Even last game when he didn’t go back in just talking to T-Mann, talking to the guys, staying engaged, cheering for his teammates and it was huge. And so what he’s brought to our team has been great just far as we’ve been asking to do a lot of different things and trying to learn on the fly, not a lot of time to really have time to really practice it and go over it. So he’s been doing a lot of things on the fly, but he’s been great.”

Tyronn Lue considered bringing Westbrook back into the game to try and get the offense going, especially once it appeared that Eric Gordon, Paul George, and Kawhi Leonard were getting worn down, but elected to stay big without a traditional point guard out on the floor.

“I thought they pressured us all night. They had four guys that picked up full court the whole night and kinda wore PG and Kawhi down and I put Mann and EG in some tough positions. And so, I could have possibly brought Russ back to try to at least get that offense kind of going again.”

“I just thought [Terance’s] pace offensively, to attacking, get downhill, get to the basket. I thought defensively his physicality was good with Siakam. He wasn’t able to really get to the rim. I just thought he just gave us a lot of energy that we needed and he came in and played very well and we needed every bit of it.”

Russell Westbrook was seen, as usual, clapping on the sidelines and cheering his teammates on. That type of leadership is something he prides himself on, even if he’s not playing.

“Just keep encouraging,” Westbrook said. “I think a part of leadership is not just leading when things are going great, but also when things are a little rocky and the teams make a run, just keep staying with it, making sure we have positive mesh in the timeouts. That’s something I think I bring to the team and I make sure I continue doing that throughout the game regardless of what’s going on.”

“It’s every night, man, whatever, is asked of me, whatever I need to do that night, I’ll do it. If it’s scoring, if it’s rebounding, defending, leadership, energy, whatever it is. I pride myself on being able to do every single thing on the floor and make winning basketball plays.”

The Clippers have won two games in a row following their five-game losing streak out of the All-Star break. Their next matchup will be Saturday afternoon against a New York Knicks team that’s lost two in a row following a nine-game winning streak.