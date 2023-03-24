ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

Russell Westbrook didn’t physically have to move after leaving LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers for their crosstown-rival LA Clippers. The mental departure, however, from the glitziest franchise in the league to its historically less heralded younger brother was arguably just as drastic as any address change.

Asked about his experience with the Clippers thus far, Westbrook was nothing but gracious over the opportunity to stay near his hometown while donning a different uniform, via ClutchPoints’ Tomer Azarly:

“It’s definitely been a great experience and something that I’m grateful for,” said Russell Westbrook when asked by reporters after their Thursday win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“Blessed that God has put me in this position. I’m thankful for that. I’m just going to cherish every moment I have and hopefully we are playing at the end of June.”

There hasn’t been a huge disparity when looking at Westbrook’s numbers with the Clippers thus far. He’s averaging 14.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game through 13 contests. Russ is shooting better from the field since moving from the Lakers, but is shooting even worse from the three-point line.

The difference lies in expectations. Russell Westbrook’s arrival to the Lakers came via trade in exchange for some of legitimate pieces from their 2020 title team. He was meant to be the third star next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis, seen as the piece that thrusts them back into contention.

The Clippers acquired him off the buyout market while also revamping their entire backcourt during the trade deadline. There were next to no expectations for him to becoming Kawhi Leonard and Paul George’s third star in a setup that was much less of a lightning rod to media scrutiny as their next-door neighbors.