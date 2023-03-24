Joey Mistretta is a writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California and spent the majority of his time growing up playing baseball and basketball. He graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism. In addition to writing, Mistretta runs a sports Youtube channel and works as a seasonal play-by-play sports broadcaster.

The Los Angeles Clippers are trying to clinch the best possible playoff spot with the regular season winding down. Paul George, however, recently went down with an injury. George is expected to be reevaluated in two-three weeks. Russell Westbrook is prepared to help lead amid George’s absence with the playoffs in sight, per ClutchPoints’ Tomer Azarly.

“Just know I gotta be more aggressive, finding ways to be effective on both ends,” Westbrook said. “Making sure I’m keeping guys together, keeping the locker room intact, instilling confidence in other guys ready to step up.”

Westbrook isn’t the same player that he once was. He’s still a veteran with pivotal experience though, and the Clippers are hopeful he can help keep the team afloat amid Paul George’s injury absence.

Kawhi Leonard will obviously be crucial in that regard as well. Additionally, Los Angeles will need their role players to step up moving forward.

George is averaging just south of 24 points per game this year. He’s been one of the Clippers’ best scorers and all-around best players. It will be interesting to see how Los Angeles replaces his offensive production. Kawhi Leonard can’t do everything on his own, so they will need others to be more aggressive. Russell Westbrook’s mindset will help matters without question.

The Clippers are in fifth place in the Western Conference as of this story’s publication, narrowly trailing the Phoenix Suns for the fourth spot in the standings. With just a few weeks left in the season, the Clippers will look to finish the 2022-23 campaign on a high note.