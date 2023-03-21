A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Los Angeles Clippers took care of business last week when they defeated Stephen Curry and the defending champs Golden State Warriors. Paul George and Co. got the last laugh after their 134-126 win, but it wasn’t until after they watched Curry drop a 50-piece all over the Clippers.

In a recent episode of his podcast, George provided an in-depth look at what it’s like to face Stephen Curry on the basketball court. George revealed that he came into the Warriors matchup completely locked in on trying to prevent another offensive explosion from Steph. In the end, George just couldn’t do anything to stop the GOAT shooter from going off — again.

“I got Steph, I’m locked in, right,” George said. “I couldn’t stop none of it. It’s just his shot-making, bro. It’s good defense on anybody else. It’s just his shotmaking.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Despite his status as the greatest shooter to ever pick up a basketball, Curry actually isn’t one who talks smack all game long — at least according to Paul George. Per the Clippers star, Steph reserves his savagery for the crowd. He does engage with his opponents from time to time, but for the most part, the Warriors superstar just lets his game do the talking.

“He’s the chirp that make you think, and I think his s**t-talking is what he does to the crowd. Like, he’ll hit a shot and then he’ll turn around and look at the crowd and be, ‘I’m him.’ He won’t necessarily say something to you, and if he does it’s like a quick jab.”

That’s probably even worse. Stephen Curry’s defenders — Paul George included — would likely much rather have him talk trash all day than watch him score 50 points over them. However, the fact that Curry can still score at will regardless of the type of defense that’s thrown at him is what makes him a true savage.