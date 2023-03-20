A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Late last month, the Los Angeles Clippers suffered a 134-124 loss at the hands of the Denver Nuggets at the Ball Arena. It was a marquee matchup between two title contenders in the West, but apparently, there was a much bigger storyline before the game that literally put the lives of the Clippers players in grave danger. Just ask Paul George.

In a recent episode of his podcast, the Clippers star revealed the frightening details of how the team plane got hit by lightning on its way to Denver. This is the stuff of nightmares:

“So the pilot warned us. Before we took off he was like, ‘Listen, it’s gonna be some turbulence,'” George said. “… We’re flying and we just feel the plane drop, bro. The plane literally just dropped. It was like a freefall. … It felt like the plane shut all the way off. I’m thinking, ‘Do I send a text now?’”

As George said in his story, he and his teammates have been through thousands of flights before, which is why turbulence isn’t something that’s uncommon to them. However, this incident was unlike any experience he’s had in the past in that he really thought it was going to be his time. At one point as the plane was going down on a free fall, Paul George honestly considered bidding his family and friends his final goodbye.

George revealed that it was only after the plane had landed that they all learned that they had been hit by lightning. It was an undeniably terrifying experience for George and the rest of the Clippers. We’re just glad that he’s here now telling his tale and laughing about it. Things could have been much worse.