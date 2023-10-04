Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann has played just four seasons in the NBA, but it seems like he's been around for far longer than he's actually been. It's a testament to the way he nails the little things on the court that make it seem as though he's a seasoned veteran already, but it's important to note that he's only 26 years old — right in the middle of the prime of his career.

Even Mann is feeling like he's turning into an old hand for the Clippers, especially when he's been in the trenches with the team ever since they acquired both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in the fateful offseason of 2019.

“I would say [I feel like a vet], yeah. This team is old still, so it's tough to say that I'm a vet on this team, but I did a lot of work over the past four seasons, so I feel like I'm gaining respect as I go,” Mann said, per ClutchPoints Clippers beat reporter Tomer Azarly.

Terance Mann truly is gaining respect from the Clippers locker room, especially when Paul George is as fond of him as he is. And it's not hard to see why. Mann, after all, is a fan favorite, especially for his incredible point-of-attack defense and the intangibles he provides the team every time he's on the court.

Now, it's looking like Mann will be earning a starting spot in light of head coach Tyronn Lue's plan to slide both Kawhi Leonard and George up a position. This will be further validation of all the hard work the Florida State University alum has put in through the years, which haven't been easy at all on the Clippers guard.

“Stay the course. Don't get frustrated. Just be in here working every day… [It's] for sure been easier said than done… ‘Oh he playing, he's getting paid this, he's doing that.’ A lot of people get caught up in that,” Mann answered when asked about what his advice would be for his younger self.

It'll be interesting to see if the Clippers can hold onto Terance Mann amid all the James Harden trade talks. Clippers fans will certainly be hoping that they could.