There are two NBA teams in the city of Los Angeles, California: the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers. But there's no question which team is more popular — it's the Lakers, and it's easy to understand why. After all, the Lakers have won 17 titles in the history of the franchise, tied with the Boston Celtics for the most of any team in the NBA. The Clippers, meanwhile, have yet to win a single NBA title or even make it to the NBA Finals, for that matter.

Recently, Los Angeles Clippers wing Terance Mann hopped on the Podcast P with Paul George podcast and dropped a NSFW take to George on interactions he's had with “weird” Lakers fans, per a tweet from ClutchPoints' official Twitter account:

Terance Mann: “[Lakers fans] treat you a little weird. They take that sh*t way too serious.”

Paul George: “If I'm somewhere, they're like, ‘You should be a Laker,’ or, ‘Come to LA.’”

(via @PodcastPShow)pic.twitter.com/BJlnHX4ezP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 1, 2023

Terance Mann, 26, has played four years in the NBA, all as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers franchise. He averaged 8.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.5 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game across 81 appearances during the 2022-23 regular season (36 starts).

Meanwhile, Paul George, 33, has played 13 years in the NBA, including the last four with the Clippers. He averaged 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game across 56 appearances during the 2022-23 campaign (all starts). These numbers were good enough for George to make one of the 2023 NBA All-Star teams, which marked the eighth All-Star selection of his pro career.