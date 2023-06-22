In what is another proof that there's no wilder offseason in sports than that of the NBA, the trade that would have sent Malcolm Brogdon from the Boston Celtics to the Los Angeles Clippers and Kristaps Porzingis from the Washington Wizards to Beantown has reportedly fallen apart, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The trade's failure has sent shockwaves across the NBA realm that was not even done processing the initial report when Wojnarowski dropped another bombshell. In a separate report by NBA correspondent Marc Stein, it is said that the reason the trade did not push through was Brogdon's health.

“Concerns raised by the Clippers about Malcolm Brogdon's injury status, league sources say, led to the collapse of the three-team trade expected to send Kristaps Porzingis to Boston before midnight tonight. A direct Wizards/Celtics deal has not been ruled out.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It can be remembered that Malcolm Brogdon dealt with a right forearm injury during the 2023 NBA Playoffs, particularly during the Eastern Conference Finals series against the Miami Heat. Brogdon later said that he was considering going under the knife in the summer to repair a partially torn arm tendon.

The former Rookie of the Year, who also won the 2023 NBA Sixth Man of the Year with the Celtics, has two more years remaining on his current contract. He is owed $22.5 million in the 2023-24 NBA season and $22.5 million again in the 2024-25 campaign.

Last season, Malcolm Brogdon averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in 67 games while shooting 48.4 percent from the floor and 44.4 percent from behind the arc for the Celtics.