Tyronn Lue has been a well-respected coach across the league, and notably for the Los Angeles Clippers. However, their cross-town rival, the Los Angeles Lakers, didn't pay the same respect for him as other teams in the league did. Lue explained that the Lakers' approach rubbed him the wrong way.



“The perception of where I came from with LeBron being on our team, you automatically think, ‘Oh, LeBron James did everything,’ which he did a lot,” Lue said. “But I don’t think they had the same respect for me as I felt they should have. Now, they offered me the job on a three-year deal, but they wanted to pick my coaching staff, and I just wasn’t going to do that.



“For me, being a championship coach, to take a three-year deal when everyone else is getting five-year deals and more money—and then you want to pick my staff as well—I just thought that was a slap in the face. As a young Black head coach, I thought it would set a bad example for other guys coming up after me.”

After Lue signed a five-year extension with the Clippers, he has found his home. Even with a less star-studded team, they're sitting at No. 6 in the Western Conference.

Tyronn Lue's success with the Clippers is one that the Lakers could use

Lue is more than simply one of LeBron James's head coaches. He went to three NBA Finals with the Cleveland Cavaliers in his first three seasons as head coach. In his debut season, they came back from a 3-1 deficit against the Golden State Warriors. They secured the first title in franchise history. However, after James went to the Lakers, Lue went 0-6 and was relieved of his duties.



Despite that, he took a job with the Clippers as an assistant coach. His next season, he was elevated to head coach and took them all the way to the Western Conference Finals. Even with an injured Kawhi Leonard, they took the Phoenix Suns to six games. The next two seasons, he had regular-season success, but it didn't sustain in the playoffs.

Regardless, Lue is a young head coach who many players have expressed a desire to be coached by. While he's remaining with the Clippers, the Lakers were in rumors involving Lue to be their next head coach. However, he stayed with the Clippers. After his comments about their disrespect, Lue is likely right where he wants and needs to be for as long as he desires.