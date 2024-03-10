The Los Angeles Clippers tipped off two games in 22 hours on Saturday and Sunday when taking into account daylight savings. The Clippers beat the Chicago Bulls on Saturday 112-102, then had their game against the Milwaukee Bucks scheduled to tip off 22 hours later, which prompted the team to opt to sit Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, who are managing injuries. The Clippers fell to the Bucks 124-117. Tyronn Lue did not hold back on the scheduling, saying that he is excited for the Clippers to get their own home arena next season to help with scheduling.
“Very extreme,” Tyronn Lue said of the Clippers' schedule, via the Associated Press. “That's why we're just so excited to get to the Intuit Dome next year, get our own place.”
The Clippers have shared a home with the Los Angeles Lakers and the NHL's Los Angeles Kings since 1999. The Kings played on Saturday night after the Clippers win over the Bulls, while the Lakers are scheduled to play tonight after the Clippers' loss to the Bucks.
Having an arena to themselves will greatly help out scheduling for the Clippers in future years, and could reduce the amount of load management that is necessary for star players like Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.
For now, the Clippers will look to win an NBA title, as they have proven to be one of the best teams in the Western Conference over the last few months. It will be interesting to see how the scheduling works out for the Clippers in the Intuit Dome next season.