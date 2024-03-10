James Harden has had his ups and downs this season when it comes to scoring, but he has been exactly the point guard the Los Angeles Clippers needed. On Saturday afternoon against the Chicago Bulls, Harden proved once again why he's such a perfect fit on this Clippers team.
With mere minutes remaining in a tight game against the Bulls, the 10-time NBA All-Star notched his second triple-double of the regular season, finishing with 14 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists in 34 minutes of play. The triple-double was also the 76th of his regular-season career, bringing him within two of Wilt Chamberlain for seventh on the NBA's all-time triple-double list.
“I'm just trying to find ways to impact the game,” James Harden told ClutchPoints after the victory. “Tonight was just rebounding the basketball and getting the teammates involved, which is the mindset every single game. So when you got the right mindset and you try to do what's best for your team, I think good things happen for you. So end up with a triple-double.”
The Clippers defeated the Bulls, 112-102, overcoming a 14-point third-quarter deficit to win their second consecutive game. Afternoon weekend tipoffs have historically been a tough game for the Clippers to play, but they improved to 21-12 in those games under head coach Tyronn Lue, who coached with a mask and battled through an illness.
The Clippers' James Harden-Ivica Zubac connection
At one point in the game, James Harden attempted a Showtime-esque between the legs pass to Ivica Zubac, who was fouled at the basket but couldn't convert the assist.
“He’s trying,” Harden noted on Zubac‘s inability to score through the contact. “Ain’t like he's not trying to make the play or finish, but I'm just happy we got our pick-and-roll. He played well in the pick-and-roll tonight, especially in that second half, rolling. We got more pace, energy, and burst out of the pick-and-roll, so we're trying to keep that consistent.”
On Saturday, James Harden also recorded his 20th game of the season with at least 10 assists. The Clippers improved to 18-2 on the season when Harden records at least 10 assists.
Unfortunately, Harden has also recorded a number of single-digit scoring games — seven to be exact — with the Clippers winning six of those. The Clippers have managed to win the games that he has finished in single-digit scoring, but nine games shooting under 30 percent from the field haven't been easy to survive.
“James plays the game the right way and takes what the defense gives him, and that's what great players do,” head coach Tyronn Lue added of James Harden's performances. “A slow start doesn't deter him from being aggressive and doing what they do.”
The Clippers won't have much time to bounce back from Saturday's matinee victory over the Chicago Bulls. LA will be taking on the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday at noon PT. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, fresh off of back-to-back losses to the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers, respectively, are going to look to take their anger out on the Clippers.