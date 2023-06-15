Shams Charania of The Athletic reported earlier today that Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards are in talks about potentially parting ways via trade if the franchise opts to hit the reset button this offseason. Beal agreed to a five-year, $251 million contract last July. His deal includes a no-trade clause, which ultimately gives the three-time All-Star the ability to choose his destination of choice. The Los Angeles Clippers could be one of them.

The Clippers are coming off yet another disappointing campaign that saw them get bounced in the first round, once again due to injuries to Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. On paper, this Clippers team should be among the favorites to lift the Larry O'Brien trophy every single year. But it all boils down to the health of their two stars.

This upcoming 2023-24 season might be the Clippers' final chance to win their first championship in franchise history, with both Leonard and George potentially hitting free agency next summer. Beal's value is reportedly at a low point due to the size of his contract, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst. With that, LA may be inclined to take advantage and pull out all the stops this offseason and that could mean trading for Beal.

With that said, here is the perfect trade the Clippers can offer the Wizards for Bradley Beal.

Clippers get: Bradley Beal

Wizards get: Terance Mann, Eric Gordon, and Marcus Morris Sr., 2028 FRP, 2030 FRP

For this trade to go down, the Clippers would need to make this in July so they could include the two first-rounders. But Washington is apparently looking for a deal between now and next week's NBA Draft. Nonetheless, if the Wizards can't find a deal, the Clippers should swoop in with this offer.

Terance Mann is a nice piece the Wizards can get in this trade. He is 26-years-old and is still developing as a two-way player in the NBA. While he doesn't really carry star potential, he could break out with a larger opportunity in Washington. He could remain a piece for them in the future or become an asset they can use in a future trade should he raise his value while playing for the Wizards.

Eric Gordon and Marcus Morris Sr., meanwhile, can also be enticing assets for Washington. Both Gordon and Morris are on expiring deals this season and will come off their books next summer. The Wizards could also flip them midseason to contending teams who need more depth and veteran floor spacers.

As for the Clippers, they are essentially giving up depth to add more star power by acquiring Bradley Beal. Beal's production has dropped the last couple of seasons. But he did average at least 30 points per game in back-to-back campaigns from 2019-20 to 2020-21.

For the most part, the three-time All-Star will be Los Angeles' insurance blanket in case one of Kawhi Leonard or Paul George go down in the playoffs. But still, Beal also carries some risk, as he has only played 90 games over the last couple of seasons.

Nonetheless, the Clippers need to pull out all the stops at this point. Leonard and George may be on the brink of leaving. Perhaps Beal's presence on this team — and he will be there as he just inked a five-year deal last year — makes them stay beyond the summer of 2024.

In addition, Beal could potentially reunite with his former Wizards backcourt partner Russell Westbrook. Beal and Westbrook had nothing but love for each other during their time as teammates. Westbrook will become a free agent this summer, but could re-sign with the Clippers following a strong postseason.