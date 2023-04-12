A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

It has been a rough year for Russell Westbrook. At this point, however, the former league MVP appears to have finally found a home with the Los Angeles Clippers. He’s no longer the stat-stuffing superstar he once was, but it is clear that Russ will play a key role for the Clippers and their playoff aspirations this season.

As a matter of fact, LA is confident that they can win it all this year. On Wednesday’s episode of First Take on ESPN, Stephen A Smith talked about the Clippers’ championship credentials this season and how this prospect would have a significant impact on Westbrook’s legacy:

“He’s been much maligned: ‘He’s not what he used to be. Distraction. Stubborn. Not necessarily the greatest point guard in terms of decision-making,'” Smith said. “… If Russell Westbrook were to be in a Clippers uniform and Lord forbid they win the championship with Russell Westbrook playing a pivotal role in doing so, I can’t even imagine anybody whose legacy would benefit more than his.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

"I can't even imagine anybody whose legacy would benefit more than his." Stephen A. Smith on what a Clippers championship will mean to Russell Westbrook🗣 (via @FirstTake)pic.twitter.com/5JU6KcEvrC — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 12, 2023

I see no lies here. Winning a title — with the Los Angeles Clippers, no less — would be the ultimate redemption arc for Russell Westbrook. This is after he was practically booted out across town when the Los Angeles Lakers decided to pull the plug on him a couple of months back.

Let us not get ahead of ourselves, though. The Clippers have an extremely tough test ahead of them in the opening round when they battle Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns. This team is one of the favorites to win it all this season, and if the Clippers are able to take them down, then surely, there’s going to be a lot more talk about Westbrook and LA going all the way.