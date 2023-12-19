Get ready to spoil your tranquility.

Oscar nominee and BAFTA winnter Clive Owen takes the mantle of one of the world's greatest fictional private detectives in Monsieur Spade on AMC, AMC+ and Acorn TV, set to premiere on Jan. 14, 2024, Collider reported.

AMC's limited series is led and executive produced by Owen himself. It was co-created, written and also EP-ed by Scott Frank of The Queen's Gambit and Tom Fontana. Frank also directed the show. Owen was recently in the Hulu series A Murder at the End of the World with Emma Corrin.

Sam Spade goes to the South of France

The story follows Sam Spade, the iconic detective from Dashiell Hammett's 1930 novel The Maltese Falcon. The series is set in 1963 where the gumshoe has retired in the south of France, far from his life as a San Francisco private detective.

While there have been several film versions and actors of Sam Spade, the most famous and iconic one is Hollywood legend Humphrey Bogart's in the 1941 movie Humphrey Bogart. Owen's take is the detective first TV appearance and in fellow fictional greats Sherlock Holmes and Hercule Poirot's hometown.

In the trailer, just when Spade thought he gets pulled back in the world of mystery and intrigue. His picturesque view is marred by a series of murders at a local convent involving six nuns.

These murders go back to an allegedly powerful child who is wanted by various government agencies from around the world. The series' official synopsis reads: “Sam Spade (Clive Owen) is back for a brand-new chapter. When six beloved nuns are brutally murdered at the local convent, secrets emerge and new leads are established. Turns out, the murders are somehow connected to a mysterious child who is believed to possess great powers.”

Joining Owen in the show are Cara Bossom (Teresa), Denis Ménochet (Chief of Police Patrice Michaud), Louise Bourgoin (Marguerite Devereaux), Chiara Mastroianni (Gabrielle) and Stanley Weber (Jean-Pierre Devereaux).