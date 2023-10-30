It's November! The penultimate month of the year (which of course is just a pretentious way to say second-to-last)! So why not just say second-to-last, you ask? Because fun, useless trivia facts like the definition of penultimate should come in handy while watching the new Hulu Original film Quiz Lady, starring Awkwafina and Sandra Oh, premiering on the streamer Friday, November 3. This promising new feature, along with other Hulu Originals like Black Cake, Drive with Swizz Beatz and Faraway Downs should make for an entertaining almost-end to the calendar year. So grab a bowl of that leftover Halloween candy and start binging!

New Hulu Releases: November 2023 (Full Schedule)

November 1

Arthdal Chronicles: Complete Season 2 (SUBBED) Hulu Original

Black Cake: Series Premiere Hulu Original – Eleanor Bennett loses her battle with cancer, leaving her children a flash drive that holds untold stories of her journey from the Caribbean to America; the stories shock her children and challenge everything they know about their family's origin.

The Incredible Dr. Pol: Season 23 Premiere National Geographic

Blippi & Meekah's Very Merry Treasure Hunt: Complete Season 1 Moonbug

Naruto Shippuden: Season 8 Episodes 414-425 (DUBBED) Viz

A Christmas Frequency

Adam Sandler‘s Eight Crazy Nights | 2002

Alien vs. Predator | 2004

Armageddon | 1998

Billy Madison | 1995

Blade | 1998

Blade 2 | 2002

Blade: Trinity | 2004

Carpool | 1996

Contagion | 2011

Damien: Omen II | 1978

Deck the Halls | 2006

Deep Blue Sea | 1999

Downhill | 2020

The Family Stone | 2005

The Final Conflict | 1981

Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within | 2001

Flatliners | 1990

Friends With Money | 2006

Friendsgiving | 2020

Frozen River | 2008

Get Low | 2010

Geostorm | 2017

Garfield | 2004

GirlInterrupted | 1999

Goodbye Lover | 1999

The Holiday | 2006

Inferno | 2016

In Time | 2011

Kollek | 1995

Land Ho! | 2014

The Last Duel | 2021

Madea's Big Happy Family | 2011

Man on a Ledge | 2012

The Marine 4: Moving Target | 2015

Men In Black | 1997

Men In Black II | 2002

Men In Black 3 | 2012

Miracle On 34th Street | 1947

Miracle on 34th Street | 1994

The Mistle-Tones | 2012

The Nutcracker | 1993

The Omen | 1976

Omen IV: The Awakening | 1991

The Other Woman | 2014

Outbreak | 1995

Pacific Rim | 2013

The Personal History Of David Copperfield | 2020

Poseidon | 2006

Reporting For Christmas

The Sandlot | 1993

Saving Silverman | 2001

Sea Fever | 2019

Second Best | 1994

Shallow Hal | 2001

Space Jam | 1996

Space Jam: A New Legacy | 2021

Tigerland | 2000

Trance | 2011

Twister | 1996

The Waterboy | 1998

The Wedding Planner | 2001

The Wedding Singer | 2005

November 2

Ancient Aliens: The Ultimate Evidence: Complete Season 9 A&E

Christmas Wars: Complete Season 1 A&E

The Kennedy Assassination: 24 Hours After A&E

Pam's Garden of Eden: Complete Season 2 Corus Nelvana

A Christmas Frequency | 2023

A Country Christmas Story | 2013 A&E

Becoming Santa | 2011 A&E

Christmas Ever After | 2020 A&E

Christmas Love Letter | 2019 A&E

Every Day is Christmas | 2018 A&E

Magic Mike's Last Dance | 2023

Merry Liddle Christmas | 2019 A&E

Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding | 2020 A&E

Reporting For Christmas | 2023

Sweet Mountain Christmas | 2019 A&E

Wahlburgers: Complete Season 5 A&E

November 3

L.A. Law: Complete Seasons 1-8 ABC Studios

November 4

Kids Vs. Aliens | 2022

November 5

God's Time | 2022

November 6

JFK: One Day in America: Complete Docuseries National Geographic

November 7

Edge of Tomorrow | 2014

November 8

Vigilante: Complete Season 1 (SUB) Hulu Original

Ultimas Ferias: Complete Season 1 Hulu Original

November 9

The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 8 Hulu Original

The 57th Annual CMA Awards: Special Premiere ABC Studios

Dark Side of the Ring: Complete Season 4

The League | 2023

Mavka: The Forest Song | 2023

November 10

Fool's Paradise | 2023

One True Loves | 2023

November 11

Central Intelligence | 2016

November 12

Nothing new comes out today. Go get some air and enjoy the beautiful fall colors.

November 13

The Lady Bird Diaries Documentary Premiere Hulu Original

November 14

FX’s A Murder at the End of the World: Two-Episode Limited Series Premiere Only on Hulu

November 15

Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story: Complete Docuseries Hulu Original

Soy Tu Fan: La Fiesta Continua: Complete Season 1 Hulu Original

To Catch a Smuggler: Complete Season 6 National Geographic

The China Hustle | 2017

Journey To The West | 2013

Monsters | 2010

Nymphomaniac Volume II – Extended Director's Cut | 2013

Nymphomaniac Volume I – Extended Director's Cut | 2013

Red Cliff | 2008

What Just Happened | 2008

White Bird In A Blizzard | 2014

November 16

Drive with Swizz Beatz: Complete Docuseries Hulu Original – Hip-hop legend and car collector Swizz Beatz and son Nasir Dean (also known as Note Marcato) visit car-loving destinations, where they'll examine the area's distinctive car culture and bring together two otherwise disparate car clubs over a shared love of all things automotive and an appreciation for what it's like to beat the odds through sheer drive alone.

November 17

The Secret Life of Dancing Dogs: Complete Docuseries Hulu Original

Black Ice | 2022

November 18-19

Nothing new. Go to the kitchen and offer to help prepare the Thanksgiving turkey (or tofurkey).

November 20

Spellbound: Season 1B Hulu Original

Incredible Animal Journeys: Complete Docuseries National Geographic

My Hero Academia: Season 6, Part 2 (DUBBED) Funimation

The Last Rider | 2022

November 21

Obituary: Complete Season 1 APC Studios and Magamedia

November 22

FX’s Fargo: Year 5 Premiere FX Networks

November 23

Elf | 2003

Four Christmases | 2008

Fred Claus | 2007

Jack Frost | 1998

Master Gardener | 2022

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation | 1989

The Polar Express | 2004

November 24

Consecration | 2023

Life of the Party | 2018

November 25

Nothing new today. Go start your Christmas shopping – you've only got one month left!

November 26

Faraway Downs: Complete Limited Series Hulu Original – The story centers on an English aristocrat, Lady Sarah Ashley (Nicole Kidman) who travels halfway across the world to confront her wayward husband and sell an unusual asset: a million-acre cattle ranch in the Australian Outback called ‘Faraway Downs’. Following the death of her husband, a ruthless Australian cattle baron, King Carney (Bryan Brown), plots to take her land and she reluctantly joins forces with a rough-hewn cattle drover (Hugh Jackman) to protect her ranch. The sweeping adventure romance is explored through the eyes of young Nullah (newcomer Brandon Walters), a bi-racial Indigenous Australian child caught up in the government's draconian racial policy now referred to as the “Stolen Generations.” Together the trio experiences four life-altering years, a love affair between Lady Ashley and the Drover, and the unavoidable impact of World War II on Northern Australia.

November 27

It's Cyber Monday! No new shows, but you can go buy things you don't need online.

November 28

Katak the Brave Beluga | 2023

November 29

The Artful Dodger: Complete Season 1 Hulu Original

El Encargado: Complete Season 2 Hulu Original

Life Below Zero: Complete Season 21

Lost Cities Revealed with Albert Lin National Geographic

November 30

Wild Crime: Complete Season 3 Hulu Original

A Timeless Christmas Hallmark

Christmas Comes Twice Hallmark

Christmas Under the Stars Hallmark

Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy Hallmark

Compassionate Spy | 2022

Five Star Christmas Hallmark

It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas Hallmark

Jingle Bell Bride Hallmark

Live: Live Event Special Grand Parade Dia de los Muertos (2023) ABC

That's it, you insatiable bingers! See you again in December.