It's November! The penultimate month of the year (which of course is just a pretentious way to say second-to-last)! So why not just say second-to-last, you ask? Because fun, useless trivia facts like the definition of penultimate should come in handy while watching the new Hulu Original film Quiz Lady, starring Awkwafina and Sandra Oh, premiering on the streamer Friday, November 3. This promising new feature, along with other Hulu Originals like Black Cake, Drive with Swizz Beatz and Faraway Downs should make for an entertaining almost-end to the calendar year. So grab a bowl of that leftover Halloween candy and start binging!
New Hulu Releases: November 2023 (Full Schedule)
November 1
Arthdal Chronicles: Complete Season 2 (SUBBED) Hulu Original
Black Cake: Series Premiere Hulu Original – Eleanor Bennett loses her battle with cancer, leaving her children a flash drive that holds untold stories of her journey from the Caribbean to America; the stories shock her children and challenge everything they know about their family's origin.
The Incredible Dr. Pol: Season 23 Premiere National Geographic
Blippi & Meekah's Very Merry Treasure Hunt: Complete Season 1 Moonbug
Naruto Shippuden: Season 8 Episodes 414-425 (DUBBED) Viz
A Christmas Frequency
Adam Sandler‘s Eight Crazy Nights | 2002
Alien vs. Predator | 2004
Armageddon | 1998
Billy Madison | 1995
Blade | 1998
Blade 2 | 2002
Blade: Trinity | 2004
Carpool | 1996
Contagion | 2011
Damien: Omen II | 1978
Deck the Halls | 2006
Deep Blue Sea | 1999
Downhill | 2020
The Family Stone | 2005
The Final Conflict | 1981
Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within | 2001
Flatliners | 1990
Friends With Money | 2006
Friendsgiving | 2020
Frozen River | 2008
Get Low | 2010
Geostorm | 2017
Garfield | 2004
GirlInterrupted | 1999
Goodbye Lover | 1999
The Holiday | 2006
Inferno | 2016
In Time | 2011
Kollek | 1995
Land Ho! | 2014
The Last Duel | 2021
Madea's Big Happy Family | 2011
Man on a Ledge | 2012
The Marine 4: Moving Target | 2015
Men In Black | 1997
Men In Black II | 2002
Men In Black 3 | 2012
Miracle On 34th Street | 1947
Miracle on 34th Street | 1994
The Mistle-Tones | 2012
The Nutcracker | 1993
The Omen | 1976
Omen IV: The Awakening | 1991
The Other Woman | 2014
Outbreak | 1995
Pacific Rim | 2013
The Personal History Of David Copperfield | 2020
Poseidon | 2006
Reporting For Christmas
The Sandlot | 1993
Saving Silverman | 2001
Sea Fever | 2019
Second Best | 1994
Shallow Hal | 2001
Space Jam | 1996
Space Jam: A New Legacy | 2021
Tigerland | 2000
Trance | 2011
Twister | 1996
The Waterboy | 1998
The Wedding Planner | 2001
The Wedding Singer | 2005
November 2
Ancient Aliens: The Ultimate Evidence: Complete Season 9 A&E
Christmas Wars: Complete Season 1 A&E
The Kennedy Assassination: 24 Hours After A&E
Pam's Garden of Eden: Complete Season 2 Corus Nelvana
A Christmas Frequency | 2023
A Country Christmas Story | 2013 A&E
Becoming Santa | 2011 A&E
Christmas Ever After | 2020 A&E
Christmas Love Letter | 2019 A&E
Every Day is Christmas | 2018 A&E
Magic Mike's Last Dance | 2023
Merry Liddle Christmas | 2019 A&E
Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding | 2020 A&E
Reporting For Christmas | 2023
Sweet Mountain Christmas | 2019 A&E
Wahlburgers: Complete Season 5 A&E
November 3
Quiz Lady: Film Premiere Hulu Original – Eleanor Bennett loses her battle with cancer, leaving her children a flash drive that holds untold stories of her journey from the Caribbean to America; the stories shock her children and challenge everything they know about their family's origin.
L.A. Law: Complete Seasons 1-8 ABC Studios
November 4
Kids Vs. Aliens | 2022
November 5
God's Time | 2022
November 6
JFK: One Day in America: Complete Docuseries National Geographic
November 7
Edge of Tomorrow | 2014
November 8
Vigilante: Complete Season 1 (SUB) Hulu Original
Ultimas Ferias: Complete Season 1 Hulu Original
November 9
The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 8 Hulu Original
The 57th Annual CMA Awards: Special Premiere ABC Studios
Dark Side of the Ring: Complete Season 4
The League | 2023
Mavka: The Forest Song | 2023
November 10
Fool's Paradise | 2023
One True Loves | 2023
November 11
Central Intelligence | 2016
November 12
Nothing new comes out today. Go get some air and enjoy the beautiful fall colors.
November 13
The Lady Bird Diaries Documentary Premiere Hulu Original
November 14
FX’s A Murder at the End of the World: Two-Episode Limited Series Premiere Only on Hulu
November 15
Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story: Complete Docuseries Hulu Original
Soy Tu Fan: La Fiesta Continua: Complete Season 1 Hulu Original
To Catch a Smuggler: Complete Season 6 National Geographic
The China Hustle | 2017
Journey To The West | 2013
Monsters | 2010
Nymphomaniac Volume II – Extended Director's Cut | 2013
Nymphomaniac Volume I – Extended Director's Cut | 2013
Red Cliff | 2008
What Just Happened | 2008
White Bird In A Blizzard | 2014
November 16
Drive with Swizz Beatz: Complete Docuseries Hulu Original – Hip-hop legend and car collector Swizz Beatz and son Nasir Dean (also known as Note Marcato) visit car-loving destinations, where they'll examine the area's distinctive car culture and bring together two otherwise disparate car clubs over a shared love of all things automotive and an appreciation for what it's like to beat the odds through sheer drive alone.
November 17
The Secret Life of Dancing Dogs: Complete Docuseries Hulu Original
Black Ice | 2022
November 18-19
Nothing new. Go to the kitchen and offer to help prepare the Thanksgiving turkey (or tofurkey).
November 20
Spellbound: Season 1B Hulu Original
Incredible Animal Journeys: Complete Docuseries National Geographic
My Hero Academia: Season 6, Part 2 (DUBBED) Funimation
The Last Rider | 2022
November 21
Obituary: Complete Season 1 APC Studios and Magamedia
November 22
FX’s Fargo: Year 5 Premiere FX Networks
November 23
Elf | 2003
Four Christmases | 2008
Fred Claus | 2007
Jack Frost | 1998
Master Gardener | 2022
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation | 1989
The Polar Express | 2004
November 24
Consecration | 2023
Life of the Party | 2018
November 25
Nothing new today. Go start your Christmas shopping – you've only got one month left!
November 26
Faraway Downs: Complete Limited Series Hulu Original – The story centers on an English aristocrat, Lady Sarah Ashley (Nicole Kidman) who travels halfway across the world to confront her wayward husband and sell an unusual asset: a million-acre cattle ranch in the Australian Outback called ‘Faraway Downs’. Following the death of her husband, a ruthless Australian cattle baron, King Carney (Bryan Brown), plots to take her land and she reluctantly joins forces with a rough-hewn cattle drover (Hugh Jackman) to protect her ranch. The sweeping adventure romance is explored through the eyes of young Nullah (newcomer Brandon Walters), a bi-racial Indigenous Australian child caught up in the government's draconian racial policy now referred to as the “Stolen Generations.” Together the trio experiences four life-altering years, a love affair between Lady Ashley and the Drover, and the unavoidable impact of World War II on Northern Australia.
November 27
It's Cyber Monday! No new shows, but you can go buy things you don't need online.
November 28
Katak the Brave Beluga | 2023
November 29
The Artful Dodger: Complete Season 1 Hulu Original
El Encargado: Complete Season 2 Hulu Original
Life Below Zero: Complete Season 21
Lost Cities Revealed with Albert Lin National Geographic
November 30
Wild Crime: Complete Season 3 Hulu Original
A Timeless Christmas Hallmark
Christmas Comes Twice Hallmark
Christmas Under the Stars Hallmark
Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy Hallmark
Compassionate Spy | 2022
Five Star Christmas Hallmark
It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas Hallmark
Jingle Bell Bride Hallmark
Live: Live Event Special Grand Parade Dia de los Muertos (2023) ABC
That's it, you insatiable bingers! See you again in December.