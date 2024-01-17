Coachella's 2024 lineup is ready for a weekend of Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat, Ice Spice, Tyla, Bebe Rexha and other artist music.

Set in the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, stars who will headline are the talented trio of Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator, and Doja Cat.

D.A.N.C.E Register now for access to passes at https://t.co/qujCsdlTip. Presale begins Friday, 1/19 at 11am PT. pic.twitter.com/DlApQGXnBb — Coachella (@coachella) January 17, 2024

Lana Del Rey, who first graced the Coachella stage in 2014, draws inspiration from the festival. As evidenced by her song ‘Coachella – Woodstock in My Mind,' inspired by her experience watching Father John Misty perform in 2017. Last year, she went on a tour supporting her album “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.” She later on wrapped it up with a cover of John Denver's classic ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads.'

Southern California native Tyler, the Creator, returns to captivate the audience. The artist has been a familiar face at Coachella since his debut in 2011 with Odd Future. With previous performances in 2015 and 2018, Tyler has become a festival favorite. Even making notable guest appearances over the years.

Meanwhile, Doja Cat is set to make history as the first female rapper to headline Coachella. She first made her official Coachella debut in 2022 after a performance with Rico Nasty in 2019, Recently, she concluded a tour in support of her latest album, Scarlet.

If recalled, the Coachella 2023 lineup featured headliners Bad Bunny, Blackpink, and Frank Ocean during the first weekend. Although Frank Ocean did not return for the second weekend, Blink-182 and a dynamic trio consisting of Four Tet, Skrillex, and Fred Again.. stepped in to deliver electrifying headline performances.

With a trailblazing Coachella 2024 lineup, music fans can get ready for two weekends of musical magic in April.