These headliners would shut Coachella down

The buzz surrounding Coachella 2024 is electrifying, with rumors suggesting a star-studded lineup headlined by Lana Del Rey and Tyler, The Creator, Consequence reports. Set for April 12-14 and 19-21 at the Empire Polo Club grounds in Indio, California, the festival is expected to unveil its official lineup in early January.

Doja Cat, Lana Del Rey and Tyler, The Creator reportedly are set to headline COACHELLA. This will be Doja’s FIRST year as a headliner for Coachella and will be the FIRST female rapper in history to headline Coachella. pic.twitter.com/lmvCmzwg3H — Doja Archives (@DojaArchives) January 5, 2024

While neither Lana Del Rey nor Tyler, The Creator are strangers to Coachella, this marks their debut as headliners. Del Rey initially graced the Coachella stage in 2014 and had a slated 2020 appearance, which ended up getting canceled due to the pandemic. Tyler the Creator performed at Coachella as part of Odd Future in 2011 and later as a solo artist in 2015 and 2018.

Adding to the excitement, Doja Cat is on the rumor mill as the third headliner, although her appearance has no confirmation. Peso Pluma is also in talks for the desert lineup, promising the festival’s most diverse undercard yet, showcasing a wide array of genres and global talent.

More Anticipation

The anticipation soared with rumors of Dua Lipa possibly joining the lineup, but timing issues reportedly hindered her participation. Similarly, Shakira’s team aimed for a headline slot, but Coachella allegedly passed, sparking speculation. Despite whispers about The Rolling Stones, Olivia Rodrigo, and Travis Scott potentially securing top slots, there’s no concrete news yet.

The Coachella landscape faced a shakeup when Rage Against the Machine’s potential return as headliners crumbled. Drummer Brad Wilk’s Instagram post on January 3 confirmed the band’s breakup, putting an end to long-standing speculations. RATM had canceled their 2022 tour after singer Zack de la Rocha sustained an injury, which also led to their Coachella withdrawal.

As the festival gears up, Lana Del Rey remains a strong contender, headlining major festivals this year after her impressive performances in 2023.