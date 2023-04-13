The members of Blink-182 may actually have to ask each other “What’s my age again?” after it was reported they’ll be performing together for the first time in nine years at this weekend’s 2023 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival.

The band — made up of bassist/singer Mark Hoppus, guitarist/singer Tom DeLonge, and drummer/Kardashian spouse Travis Barker — was a surprise addition to the Friday night lineup. They’ll be performing at the festival’s Sahara stage at 6:45PM, and Blinkers couldn’t be more excited (assuming that’s what their fans are called… it’s been nine years, who can remember?!)

The news was dropped late Wednesday night when Coachella posted the Friday schedule on their socials with no advanced warning or hoopla. Just to make sure you didn’t miss it, Coachella captioned the post with “Take off your pants and jacket,” a reference to the title of the band’s fourth studio album.

This confirmation announcement brought about plenty of reaction on social media, with fans ecstatic about this reunion. Blink-182 last played a concert together in 2014, with DeLonge leaving the group shortly thereafter. In 2021, Hoppus was diagnosed with cancer, but has since recovered. Barker has been in the news the last few years with his marriage to Kourtney Kardashian and accompanying reality TV presence.

TMZ first reported a reunion for the band last year, which would include fresh songs and a global tour, and was scheduled to begin last month. But Barker had a finger injury that required surgery, putting the world tour in flux — although we now know it’s back on track and will resume in May, kicking off on May 4 in Saint Paul, MN.

No doubt, the time off and setbacks have given the band time to reflect and appreciate all the small things, and should be ready to rock out tomorrow night.