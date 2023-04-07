You’ll soon be able to watch one of the most absurd films of 2023, Elizabeth Banks’ Cocaine Bear, from the comfort of your own home.

According to the Peacock streaming platform, Cocaine Bear will be available to stream on April 14 — approximately 50 days after its theatrical release on February 24.

This follows the long line of Universal films to hit their streaming service out of theaters. Recent additions to the platform include Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, M3GAN, Of An Age, Knock at the Cabin, and Violent Night.

Cocaine Bear is an embellished retelling of the true story of the “Cocaine Bear” in 1985. The titular bear ingests about 75 lbs of cocaine lost by drug smugglers and goes on a rampage. In the film, all of the storylines cross paths in the woods where this bear is roaming free high as a cloud. Two kids are lost in the woods — played by Christian Convery and Brooklynn Prince — and the latter’s mother, Sari (Keri Russell), is attempting to save them with the help of some park rangers (one of which is played by Margo Martindale). Meanwhile, the drug lord (played by the late Ray Liotta), sends two of his lackeys (played by O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Alden Ehrenreich).

The film is gory, funny, and over-the-top in all the right ways. it has grossed $83 million worldwide and is veteran actor Elizabeth Banks’ third directorial feature after Pitch Perfect 2 and Charlie’s Angels. Here’s hoping that Cocaine Bear isn’t the only film in the “animals on drugs cinematic universe,” I’ll leave it to someone else smarter than me to come up with a more clever title, but you’ll be able to rewatch Cocaine Bear on Peacock in the meantime.

Cocaine Bear is in theaters now and will be streaming on Peacock on April 14.