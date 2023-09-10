Coco Gauff's net worth in 2023 is about $10 million. Coming onto the scene as a youngster, Gauff was viewed as a prodigy in women's tennis: the next Serena Williams. The tennis star had slowly been climbing the ranks for years, but a Grand Slam victory was still eluding her. Then, on Sept. 9, 2023, Gauff succeeded in winning her first major singles title by winning the US Open. At only 19 years old, Gauff is the future of women's tennis, and this is likely the first of many Grand Slam victories for the young tennis star. In this article, we will take a closer look at Coco Gauff's net worth in 2023.

Coco Gauff's net worth in 2023 (estimate): $10 million

From being one of the most highly touted youngsters in the sport to becoming the youngest American US Open winner since Serena Williams, Coco Gauff's career is skyrocketing. According to sites including marca.com and firstsportz.com, Coco Gauff's net worth in 2023 is around $10 million.

Gauff is the full package as a tennis athlete. She was the No. 1 junior in the world and was touted as the next big thing in women's tennis. So far in her young career, Gauff has lived up to those expectations.

Coco Gauff: career

Gauff made her ITF Women's Circuit debut in 2018. She won her first professional match at the age of 14. Gauff started to make noise in the tennis world, qualifying for her first US Open only five months into her age-14 year.

Gauff came into the spotlight at age 15. In 2019, she took the world by storm at Wimbledon. The teenager went on a run in the tournament, beating many established players. She became the youngest player to reach the main draw at Wimbledon. In her main draw debut, Gauff shocked the world by upsetting Venus Williams. Williams was not only one of Gauff's idols, but she was also a five-time winner at Wimbledon. Gauff's victory was a massive moment for women's tennis, especially for Americans. It marked the unofficial passing of the torch from one great tennis player to the next.

Over the next couple of years, Gauff started climbing up the women's tennis rankings. She has been very successful in doubles events. She has teamed up with both Caty McNally and Jessica Pegula.

In 2022, Gauff made her first final in a major singles event. She lost the French Open final to Iga Swiatek in straight sets. On Sept. 9, 2023, Gauff secured her first Grand Slam victory when she beat Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2. The odds were against Gauff, as the opening set winner had won 27 of the last 28 times in the US Open. However, Gauff defied the odds and secured her place in history with dominant second and third sets. Gauff earned $3 million because of the victory and will shoot up the rankings to the No. 3 spot in the world.

Coco Gauff: earning opportunities

Gauff has a charming personality and has one of the coolest stories in sports, and it has afforded her the opportunity to secure a number of endorsements.

Gauff is sponsored by New Balance and wears their gear during matches. She is also sponsored by Barilla, an Italian food company. She also has a deal with Head, the brand which she uses for her racket. The US Open victory will likely open up even more opportunities for the teenager and will increase her net worth.

All in all, Gauff has a career record of 162-79 in singles and 119-52 in doubles after the US Open. She has six titles in her singles career and eight in doubles. Her win at the US Open is only the start to what is already looking like a brilliant career, but were you surprised by Coco Gauff's net worth in 2023.