Ahead of Cody Rhodes teaming up with his biggest WWE rival, Roman Reigns, at Bad Blood against the Bloodline, the American Nightmare clarified his status with the Original Tribal Chief.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Rhodes revealed he and Reigns did not shake hands during their recent Georgia Tech visit. Granted, they came to a mutual understanding of what their Bad Blood match is.

“We've agreed to coexist,” Rhodes said. “We did not need to shake. And I wish people could have been on the ground there in Bobby Dodd [Stadium].

“There's a suspension of disbelief in sports entertainment, but I wish they could have been there to see how real it really is myself and my tag team partner at Bad Blood. We stood on opposite sides of the field for all of the pre-shoot as they were getting the lights and everything ready, no discussion whatsoever, no awareness of what the other might say to the other, and we just walked across the field, met at the 50 [yard line], ran it straight through,” he continued.

WWE fans will have to wait and see what happens when Rhodes and Reigns team up at Bad Blood. They are set to face the new Bloodline, Solo Sikoa, and Jacob Fatu.

At the end of his interview with The Pat McAfee Show, Rhodes promised that there would be “big title implications” in the main event of Bad Blood. Could Reigns challenge Rhodes for the title he lost at WrestleMania XL? Or will Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson make his inevitable return?

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns' WWE rivalry

Ever since Cody Rhodes returned to WWE, he was on a collision course with Roman Reigns. He was immediately positioned as the next John Cena-like babyface and was going to overcome the WWE's biggest villain in Reigns.

After winning the Royal Rumble in 2023, Rhodes seemed destined to beat Reigns at WrestleMania 39. However, in a shocking move, Reigns retained. This delayed Rhodes' moment for a full year until WrestleMania XL.

During that span, Rhodes had side quests against the likes of Brock Lesnar and the Judgement Day. But it was clear that the end game was for him to defeat Reigns.

He won the Royal Rumble for a second straight year in 2024, challenging Reigns at WrestleMania XL. It was not going to be easy, though, as he and Seth “Freakin” Rollins had to team to face Reigns and The Rock in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania XL.

This led to a “Bloodline Rules” stipulation during Rhodes and Reigns' match. The Rock, John Cena, Sikoa, Jey and Jimmy Uso, and the Undertaker all got involved as a result.

Rhodes got his moment, dethroning Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Champion after he held the title for over 1,300 days. Since then, Rhodes has been the top babyface on SmackDown, defending the title against AJ Styles, Logan Paul, Sikoa, and Kevin Owens.

At SummerSlam, Reigns made his return after a hiatus. He has been feuding with the new age Bloodline and will team up with Rhodes to take them down. However, the two still have unfinished business involving the title around Rhodes' waist.