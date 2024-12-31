Cody Rhodes has been wrestling in one form or another for the vast majority of his life.

First, it was Greco-Roman style, performing so well in his home state of Georgia that he earned a spot on Penn State's prolific program, which he ultimately declined. Then, he transitioned to the squared circle, where his father established himself as one of the very best to ever do it. From there, the path is a known one: developmental, WWE, an all-time indie run, founding AEW, and ultimately returning to his original home to dethrone Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

With 2,088 matches and counting, according to Cagematch, how much longer can Rhodes keep going on a full-time basis? Well, in an interview with Tom Segura on 2 Bears, 1 Cave, Rhodes broke it down, letting it be known that he has other aspirations he'd like to pursue before he hits 50.

“Well, third, 39 now, I'd say my contract is running till I don't want to wrestle full time, definitely, past 45 okay. drop-in? For sure. Keep myself in shape– I would love to tell stories like we do in the ring, in a different fashion,” Rhodes said via Fightful.

“I would absolutely love, love to do [movies], but I've always been so linked into wrestling and coming back to WWE, where winning the championship for WWE is essentially like being the quarterback of the team. So, it's been the most fun and rewarding time I've ever had in my career, but I can definitely see, I don't think I'd be able to do it on this level — because I feel the best I've ever felt. I feel the best I've ever felt at what to do in front of a live crowd, plus we have all these new kids. I was working with one the other day, Carmelo Hayes, really young guy coming up from our developmental system. To be able to see him, hear things, and hear an audience and, ‘Okay, this is why that didn't work. This is why it did work.' I'd love to do it at this level, up until probably 45.”

Now, for fans out of the know, Rhodes has been interested in film work for quite some time, famously driving to LA to pursue acting school before he went all-in on WWE. Still, the idea of only five-to-six more years of full-time action for Rhodes is a pretty wild realization, especially as he runs through the promotion as their top star. If Rhodes can get a few big roles under his belt like John Cena, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and company before him, then hey, that makes sense. But if his biggest credit is still an appearance on Arrow from a decade prior, then such a big swing may prove trickier than even the “American Nightmare” could imagine.