Here is everything you need to know about Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly, including its release date, gameplay, and story.

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly Release Date: April 20, 2023

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly will be coming out on April 20, 2023. It will be released on PC through Steam and on Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PS5. It will also be coming out on Xbox One and the Xbox Series X, coming to Xbox Game Pass on Day One. For everyone else getting the game on other systems, the game has a pre-release discount of 10% off.

Gameplay

Coffee Talk is a chill text-based narrative-driven visual novel set in a cafe named Coffee Talk. Players will get to interact with the denizens of alternate-reality cyberpunk fantasy Seattle inhabited by fantastical beings living very normal lives. As a barista, players will also serve the different characters drinks they may or may not have ordered, with the player’s choice of drinks served affecting their behavior and responses to other characters in the game. Most of the time, the player as the barista acts like a fly on the wall, listening in and sometimes giving advice to their patrons. Most of the gameplay consists of dialogue, with the player whipping up drinks, making latte art, and sometimes handing out items to characters that they might have left behind or might have been asked to be passed on to another character. The player’s actions affect the proceedings of the game in very subtle ways, although the game features branching story paths as well as multiple endings.

Story

Coffee Talk is set in Seattle, in an alternate reality where humans co-exist peacefully with fantasy races like orcs, dwarfs, nekomimi, satyrs, banshees, and the like. Everyone has assimilated into civilized society, although core issues of racism, stereotypes, and prejudices still exist. Coffee Talk’s story follows the day-to-day lives of the cafe’s patrons, with the player learning about the latest in their lives through their interactions with them and their social media posts, which the player has access to anytime during their shift. Multiple story arcs are told throughout the story, and players can explore multiple story branches for each one of them. Many of Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly characters return from the previous game, which allows players to continue their stories, to some degree.

