Colby Covington is will face Leon Edwards for the welterweight title at UFC 296, but what is his net worth in 2023?

Colby Covington is a mixed martial arts fighter who currently competes in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He was a former Interim UFC Welterweight Champion and is currently ranked No. 3 in the UFC welterweight rankings . On Saturday, Dec. 16, Covington will have the biggest fight of his life as he is set to square off against Leon Edwards in a title bout for the welterweight championship at UFC 296. In this article, we’ll take a look at Colby Covington’s net worth in 2023.

Colby Covington’s Net Worth in 2023 (estimate): $4 million

Colby Covington’s net worth in 2023 is $4 million. This is according to numerous reputable outlets, including Celebrity Net Worth. The majority of Covington's wealth has come from his time in the octagon as he is a polarizing fighter that many companies aren't willing to endorse. However, this is attractive for some companies, too, and he is endorsed by Bang Energy, Reebok, and Alienware.

Win or loss, Covington is sure to increase his net worth after UFC 296, but winning the welterweight title belt would catapult his career and his earnings to new levels.

Colby Covington was introduced to wrestling at a young age because his father was a wrestler during his time at the Oregon Institute of Technology and Southern Oregon University. During his high school years at Thurston High School in Springfield, Oregon, Covington wrestled for four years and was a state champion as a 171-pounder in his senior year.

He initially committed to Arizona State University, but his test scores were below par, so he decided to attend Iowa Central Community College. As a true freshman, he held a record of 34-0 and won the 165 lb national junior college wrestling title. He was also roommates with future UFC champion Jon Jones .

After a successful year at Iowa Central, Covington transferred to the University of Iowa. However, he was arrested for eluding the police and driving under the influence which led to him being suspended from the school’s wrestling squad.

He looked for a fresh start and transferred to Oregon State University. Covington qualified for the NCAA tournament as a junior and a senior. He was an All-American in his senior year and was a two-time Pac-10 Conference Champion at 174 lb. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in sociology in 2011, and he established his wrestling ability to be among the best in the world.

Colby Covington's MMA career: Early days

Colby Covington made his MMA debut on Feb. 11, 2012, where he faced Chris Ensley at Midtown Throwdown 3. He won the fight via TKO in the 1st round.

He then won four straight fights under various promotions after his debut win. Covington fought under Fight Time, CFA, and AFC. Two out of his four wins came from submission, and the other two were unanimous decision victories.

Covington made his UFC debut at UFC Fight Night, where he faced Anying Wang. He won the match via TKO in the closing seconds of the 1st round. His next fight was against Wagner Silva, and he won via submission in the third round. By this point, Covington had started to establish himself as one of the best up-and-comers in the sport.

At UFC 187, Covington faced Mike Pyle. Both fighters fought the whole three rounds, but Covington was declared the victor via unanimous decision.

His first loss in the UFC came in the hands of Warlley Alves at UFC 194. He lost the fight via submission after Alves secured a guillotine choke that forced him to tap out. After suffering his first defeat, Colby Covington stringed five straight victories, mostly via unanimous decision.

Colby Covington's MMA career: Prime UFC days

He then faced Rafael dos Anjos for the Interim UFC Welterweight Championship at UFC 225. Covington won the fight via unanimous decision.

Colby was scheduled to fight Tyron Woodley at UFC 228 for the Unified UFC Welterweight Championship. However, he was unable to compete due to nasal surgery. The UFC eventually replaced him with Darren Till, and he was stripped of the interim title right before the Woodley vs Till fight took place.

Covington returned to the octagon to face Robbie Lawler as they headlined the main event of UFC on ESPN 5 titled UFC on ESPN: Covington vs Lawler. He won via unanimous decision, and he set a record for most strikes thrown in a UFC match with 541 strikes.

He then earned a chance to fight Kamaru Usman for the UFC Welterweight Champion. The bout was scheduled for Dec. 14, 2019, at UFC 245. Covington lost the fight via TKO at the end of the 5th. Covington suffered a left mandibular fracture after a strike by Usman in the 3rd round, and he was knocked down twice in the 5th round. After the second knockdown, Usman barraged Covington with a flurry of strikes which forced the referee stoppage. The Nevada Athletic Commission reported that Covington suffered a fractured right jaw after the fight. Despite that, he won his first Fight of the Night award.

On Sept. 19, 2020, Covington faced Tyron Woodley at UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Woodley. He was dominant throughout the fight en route to a TKO win after Woodley suffered a rib injury .

After the win, Covington demanded a rematch against Kamaru Usman for the UFC Welterweight title. Soon after, the rematch was scheduled at UFC 268 on Nov. 6, 2021. Ahead of the fight, Usman praised Covington ’s skill but said that he will still look to dominate Covington in the fight. When the fight took place, both fighters went head to head for 25 minutes. Unfortunately for Covington, he lost the fight via unanimous decision.

Colby Covington's MMA career: UFC 296

Covington has only fought once since his second loss to Usman. He fought former friend-turned enemy Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272. Covington beat his rival via unanimous decision.

Kamaru Usman is considered one of the greatest UFC fighters ever, so Covington's losses to him can be somewhat justified. However, “Chaos Covington” will need to prove himself against Leon Edwards at UFC 296. Having not fought since March of 2022 and having lost two of his last four fights, it is make-or-break time for Covington. Chaos is clearly one of the best grapplers in the UFC, and his striking is solid as well. Covington talks a big game, though, and claims to be one of the best in the sport. He needs an undisputed title to warrant those claims, though.

Covington has that opportunity at UFC 296, but Leon Edwards won't be an easy opponent. Two of Covington's three losses in his career came at the hands of Kamaru Usman, but Usman has had two of his three UFC losses against Edwards.

Colby Covington's extracurriculars

Aside from his MMA career, Covington also appeared in professional wrestling for Impact Wrestling and WrestlePro.

Despite an impressive 17-3 MMA record, Colby Covington is more known for his outlandish comments, tirades, and trash talks against his opponents. Covington is perhaps the biggest trash talker in the UFC, and it has made him hated by both many fans and opponents alike. Nicknamed “Chaos” for his unpredictability and willingness to do whatever to be in the news, Covington is arguably the biggest villain in the UFC. He has a disrespectful nickname for seemingly everybody, and his trash talk isn't reserved to just the UFC, either.

He notoriously called out NBA superstar LeBron James after his win over Tyron Woodley, even saying LeBron won’t last 10 seconds against him in the octagon.

His tirade against LeBron caught the attention of James’ fellow NBA players Kevin Durant, Michael Carter-Williams, and Austin Rivers.

Kevin Durant, Austin Rivers, and Michael Carter-Williams respond to Colby Covington calling out LeBron James after his UFC fight 👀 pic.twitter.com/ghVPOOobuX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 21, 2020

Aside from LeBron James, Covington usually speaks out against his fellow UFC fighters and even his former teammates at American Top Team. This is why he described himself as the “super-villain” of the UFC.

His antics also mean that people like to root against him, which means there will be a lot of eyes on his main event match at UFC 296. A loss means critics will say that he is all talk, but a win would crown him as champion. Fans have waited a long time for Covington's return to the octagon, and his bout against Leon Edwards is sure to be a war.