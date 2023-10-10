The forecast is looking cold for the band's ex-manager. Coldplay is countersuing Dave Holmes for a whopping $17 million.

Holmes filed suit against Coldplay last August for over $12 million. It was for the worth of unpaid commission from their tenth and eleventh albums, according to Variety.

After managing the band fronted by Chris Martin for over 20 years, the ex-manager parted ways last year.

Coldplay's lawsuit

In legal letters preceding the lawsuit, the band stated they would file a “significant counterclaim” along with a defense. Coldplay came through with their threat and accused Holmes of letting their “Music of the Spheres” tour get way too out of control. It revolves around $10 million spent on unstable bespoke stage pylons and a mega screen, which ended up being too big.

Coldplay Countersue Former Manager for $17 Million https://t.co/xC7VE0GZi2 — Variety (@Variety) October 10, 2023

The band is seeking $17 million in damages.

Also in the countersuit are claims that Holmes borrowed $20 million. He did this from tour promoter Live Nation and apparently used the money to fund a Canadian property development.

“Coldplay knows they are in trouble with their defense,” a rep for Holmes stated to The Sunday Times.

The rep added, “Accusing Dave Holmes of non-existent ethical lapses and other made-up misconduct will not deflect from the real issue at hand — Coldplay had a contract with Dave, they are refusing to honor it and need to pay Dave what they owe him.”

Meanwhile, the legal mess hasn't prevented the band from keeping busy. Coldplay is out touring with stops in Tokyo, Perth, and more locations in November and beyond.