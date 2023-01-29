The Orlando Magic haven’t had much to smile about the past couple of seasons. They’ve missed the playoffs in nine of the last 11 seasons and are fully on track to make that ten of the last 12 seasons. They have been assembling a roster of some intriguing talent though headlined by Paolo Banchero who is the frontrunner for the Rookie of the Year this season. Another player who looks to be a part of the Magic future is Cole Anthony. Anthony gave Magic fans something to cheer about on Saturday against the Chicago Bulls when he threw down one of the top dunks of the season.

This replay of Cole Anthony's windmill dunk 😳pic.twitter.com/TWE3fLTqR9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 29, 2023

Cole Anthony, who is only 6-feet-2-inches, was on the break when he took flight, wound up, and windmilled home the slam. Anthony is no stranger to throwing down highlight dunks as he participated in last season’s dunk contest during All-Star weekend. Now his third year in the NBA, Anthony is establishing himself as part of the Magic’s young core. While he has been coming off the bench, he is fifth in the team in scoring. He is averaging 11.9 points per game, 4.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists while shooting 43.1 percent from the field and 32.1 percent from the three-point line. He’s also shooting a career-high 89.1 percent from the free-throw line.

Last season, Anthony had his best year as an NBA player so far after dealing with various injuries as a rookie. He put up 16.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists while playing in 65 games, all starts. If the Magic hope to one day be a force in the Eastern Conference, they’re going to need Anthony to help them get there.