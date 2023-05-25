At the Writer’s Guild of America strike, Colin Farrell spoke out for writers. From the picket line, he argued that “writers are everything” in the industry. They’re the backbone of any content produced. The WGA has been on strike since May 2 fighting for fair compensation.

Colin Farrell, a successful Irish actor, said “it’s unfair what’s happening” to writers that they “aren’t able to make a living” off of their career. The WGA strike is about unfair compensation from big companies, cutting down on workers and putting more labor on the shoulders of less people. As Farrell put it: “It’s about a monumental change that needs to happen.”

With the rise of streaming services, it’s changed the way writers have been compensated for their work. With cable television, any time an episode re-aired, a writer would get a cut of the money earned. But streaming services have changed that—writers get paid pennies if someone rewatches a show they worked on. Because of this, writers haven’t been able to make a sustainable career on their work. Thus the WGA strike.

“It’s a testament to the arrogance of those at the top that these people are now out of work because they are doing the right thing,” said Farrell.

As an actor—you might recognize him from his roles in The Lobster or The Batman, or his two Golden Globe awards—Farrell admitted writers make up the work he does. They’re essential to the production of content. As for change, according to Farrell and the WGA strikers: “It needs to happen. It needs to happen now.”