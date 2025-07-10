As is tradition for most superhero movies, fans will want to wait for a post-credits scene at the end of James Gunn's Superman, starring David Corenswet in the title role.

Warning: Spoilers for Superman ahead

What happens in Superman's post-credits scenes?

First, there is a mid-credits scene in Superman after the initial cast and crew members' names are shown. It is a brief 10-second sequence where Clark Kent (David Corenswet) and Krypto are watching Earth from space.

That is it. It does not set up anything else, and it is a brief moment between the two. Just a few minutes prior, Kara Zor-El/Supergirl (Milly Alcock) picked up Krypto, sarcastically thanking her cousin for watching him. At least Clark and Krypto are now reunited.

The post-credits scene comes after all of the credits have finished. Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi) and Clark are back in Metropolis. Earlier, they repaired the rift that split the city.

However, it left a mark on Metropolis. Mister Terrific and Clark are looking at a building that was unevenly pushed back together. When Clark makes a comment on it, Mister Terrific quickly fires back.

Similar to the mid-credits scene, the post-credits scene in Superman does not have major ramifications on the future of the DCU. It is a short comedic scene that has no impact on the story. Gunn likely threw it in to get one last laugh out of his audience.

What is it about?

The new Superman movie picks up a few years into Clark Kent's time as the superhero. It serves as a reboot of the character and the former DCEU, which started with Zack Snyder's Man of Steel in 2013.

Gunn, who previously wrote and directed Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, wrote and directed Superman. His work with DC began in 2021 when he directed The Suicide Squad. Similarly, The Suicide Squad was a soft reboot of David Ayer's 2016 Suicide Squad movie.

He then created Peacemaker, a spin-off for John Cena's Suicide Squad character. Gunn was then named co-chairman and co-CEO of DC Studios with Peter Safran.

So, he oversees the development of the DCU. The rebooted cinematic universe started with the animated Creature Commandos series for HBO Max.

In Superman, Clark Kent is trying to reconcile with his Kryptonian and human heritage. The message he was sent to Earth with plays a big factor in the story. He faces off with his signature foe, Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult).

Superman will be released on July 11.