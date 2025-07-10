After cryptically teasing 2025 tour dates, Paul McCartney will bring the Got Back Tour back to North America in the fall, so get ready.

He announced 19 new tour dates on Thursday, July 10, 2025. Pre-sale registration is open for fans. The first pre-sales will occur on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, at 10 am local time. The general sale will begin three days later, on July 18, at the same time.

This is an exciting development for fans. McCartney has not toured North America since 2022. He started the Got Back Tour by going across North America. Now, he will hit more territories and cities that he may not have the first time around.

The start of the 2025 extension of the Got Back Tour will begin on September 29, 2025, in Palm Desert, California. He will then hit he likes of Las Vegas, Nevada; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Atlanta, Georgia; Nashville, Tennessee; and Chicago, Illinois.

So, fans should get excited. The Got Back Tour recently ended with McCartney's first European leg in years. He performed shows in France, Spain, and England in the winter of 2024. The last show took place at the O2 Arena in London, England.

Earlier this year, McCartney and his band returned to the stage to perform three sold-out shows at the Bowery Ballroom. The first show was announced out of nowhere, and fans scurried to the venue to buy tickets.

Full list of Paul McCartney's 2025 Got Back Tour dates

Below are all of the tour dates announced by McCartney. It is unknown if he will add more dates in other cities.