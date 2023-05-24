Matt Zemek has written for various sports websites and publications since 2001. He was the editor of the NBA site Crossover Chronicles in the 2016 NBA season. He was a contributing editor to the now-defunct site FanRag Sports in 2017. He currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Auburn Tigers take on the Vanderbilt Commodores in the SEC Baseball Tournament. Our college baseball odds series has our Auburn Vanderbilt prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Auburn Vanderbilt.

Auburn is the No. 5 seed in the SEC Baseball Tournament in Hoover, Ala. The Tigers are 34-19 overall, 17-13 in 30 SEC regular-season games. They beat Missouri on Tuesday night in the first round of the SEC Tournament, which was single-elimination. Auburn qualified for the expanded portion of the SEC Tournament, which is double-elimination. The winner of this game plays the winner of the game between top-seeded Florida and underdog Alabama. The loser of this game will play a loser’s bracket (elimination) game against the loser of the Florida-Bama contest.

Vanderbilt is the No. 4 seed at this tournament. Vanderbilt, which has played for the national championship of college baseball four times in the past nine years, winning twice, is 37-17 overall, 19-11 in the SEC.

Here are the Auburn-Vanderbilt College Baseball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Baseball Odds: Auburn-Vanderbilt Odds

Auburn Tigers: +1.5 (-165)

Vanderbilt Commodores: -1.5 (+126)

Money Line:

Auburn: +120

Vanderbilt: -154

How To Watch Auburn vs. Vanderbilt

TV: SEC Network

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: ESPN+

Time: Approx. 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT (depends on end time of previous Big 12 Tournament game)

*Watch Auburn-Vanderbilt LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Auburn Could Cover The Spread

The most logical case to make for Auburn — other than the fact that the Tigers are 15 games over .500 and are therefore objectively good — is that they were able to play a game in Hoover at the site of this tournament on Tuesday. They got used to the hitting background and the larger environment in the stadium. Having that extra bit of familiarity with the surroundings should help Auburn’s hitters see the ball well. So much of hitting is about being able to identify the spin coming out of the pitcher’s hand. Some of that is natural baseball instinct, but a good portion of that is having familiarity with the hitting background and simply being able to locate the ball against the backdrop provided by the outfield. Auburn has more familiarity than Vanderbilt does with that outfield background coming into this game.

Why Vanderbilt Could Cover The Spread

The Commodores have set a very high standard in college baseball over the past several years. They are regularly a factor in the SEC and NCAA Tournaments. They have finished in the top two — runner-up or champion — four times going back to 2014. This is a heavyweight program which knows what is expected and knows how to get the job done in the college baseball postseason.

The other big reason to pick Vanderbilt here is that Auburn played on Tuesday night and had to use a few pitchers and put forth a lot of energy in a preliminary-round game. If Auburn does not get excellent starting pitching in this game, the Tigers will have to tax their bullpen and will likely get into some very uncomfortable situations. Vanderbilt, on the other hand, was able to rest up on Tuesday and save its bullpen arms for this game. Vanderbilt will have more — and better — options out of the bullpen. That should matter if this game is close heading into the sixth or seventh inning.

Final Auburn-Vanderbilt Prediction & Pick

The Vanderbilt Commodores are a better team than the Auburn Tigers, but they’re also more rested and will have fresher bullpen arms. Vandy is the right choice here.

Final Auburn-Vanderbilt Prediction & Pick: Vanderbilt -1.5