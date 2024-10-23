The next domino in conference realignment appears close to falling. This time, one of the most successful mid-major basketball programs over the last few seasons may be making a significant jump.

The talks regarding Grand Canyon University joining the Mountain West Conference as a non-football member are “heating up” according to College Football insider Brett McMurphy of the Action Network.

The Mountain West is currently trying to rebuild after six of its members, Boise State, Fresno State, Colorado State, San Diego State and Utah State all announced that they would be leaving for the new-look Pac-12 in 2026. Hawaii and UTEP have both announced that they will be joining the Mountain West following those departures.

Despite Grand Canyon, who is currently a member of the WAC, not having a football program, their success in other sports, like men's basketball, baseball men's soccer, and softball and geographic location would make them an appealing addition to the Mountain West.

Grand Canyon's recent men's basketball success

The biggest reason why the Mountain West is considering adding Grand Canyon is because of their recent success in men's basketball. The Antelopes made the NCAA Tournament in 2021, 2023 and 2024. As a No. 12 seed in 2024, they advanced to the round of 32, losing to Final Four-bound No. 4 seed Alabama 61-72 after upsetting No. 5 seed Saint Mary's 75-66.

Grand Canyon has a rabid fanbase and one of the best home courts in all of college basketball. They began their transition to Division I in 2013 and became a full member and eligible for postseason competition in 2017. The amount of success they have found so early in their D-I tenure shows that they should be more-than ready to handle the challenges associated with jumping up to a more competitive conference.

While nothing is certain yet, Grand Canyon looks like they would be a great fit as a non-football member of the Mountain West and would help ease the blow of losing so many of their members to the new Pac-12.