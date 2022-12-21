By Matthew Zemek · 3 min read

The Michigan Wolverines take on the North Carolina Tar Heels. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Michigan North Carolina prediction and pick.

The North Carolina Tar Heels scored a big victory over Ohio State this past weekend in New York, but now we get to find out just how big that win was, and will eventually become. North Carolina certainly needed its overtime escape over the Buckeyes after Pete Nance’s buzzer-beater saved UNC in regulation time, forced the extra period, and enabled the Tar Heels to notch a win over Michigan’s foremost rival. However, as important as that victory was in isolation, it won’t matter all that much if North Carolina doesn’t build on the win. Let’s be very clear: That game against Ohio State provided a look at the inconsistencies and bad habits which marked UNC basketball over the first six weeks of the season. For a significant portion of that game, and down to the final few seconds, it seemed more likely than not that the Tar Heels were going to lose. There were stretches when we saw how talented this team can be — when we were reminded how it managed to make the national championship game at the 2022 NCAA Tournament and Final Four — but we also saw the familiar periods of play in which North Carolina wasn’t fully connected and wasn’t fully focused. It has to be annoying beyond measure for head coach Hubert Davis to have brought this team together last March, only to start from scratch and fail to break through with veterans this season. North Carolina got a win, but the Tar Heels aren’t fully fixed.

This veteran lineup, with Armando Bacot and Caleb Love, has not yet maxed out. We haven’t seen a complete game from the Tar Heels. North Carolina is not back until it starts thumping decent opponents.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Michigan-North Carolina College Basketball odds.

Michigan Wolverines: +5.5 (-118)

North Carolina Tar Heels: -5.5 (-104)

Over: 154.5 (-110)

Under: 154.5 (-110)

Why Michigan Could Cover the Spread

North Carolina has struggled. Even though the Tar Heels beat Ohio State, they looked below average for much of the 40-minute game. If UNC remains that inconsistent and erratic, Michigan can swoop in and pounce on this opportunity for a good win this season. Let’s also keep in mind that Michigan nearly beat Virginia this season. Virginia is likely to finish higher in the ACC standings than North Carolina. If Michigan could lose to Virginia by only two points, it can probably beat North Carolina outright, not merely cover the spread.

Also note that Michigan backup point guard Dug McDaniel has been good in the first few games since the season-ending injury to previous point guard Jaelin Llewellyn. McDaniel might be the ingredient which puts Michigan over the top.

Why North Carolina Could Cover the Spread

The Tar Heels aren’t all the way back, but they certainly needed the shot in the arm Pete Nance gave them against Ohio State. Keep in mind that Nance is a transfer from Northwestern who knows Michigan well. Nance gives Carolina a weapon which can be particularly effective against the Wolverines. As mentioned above, Dug McDaniel is now the new starting point guard for Michigan. North Carolina’s Caleb Love has to think this is a matchup he can dominate. If he does control the matchup, it will be awfully hard to envision Michigan winning on the road in Charlotte.

Final Michigan-North Carolina Prediction & Pick

North Carolina’s win over Ohio State will probably give the Tar Heels some extra energy here, but this is a game between two fundamentally unproven teams, so you should stay away.

Final Michigan-North Carolina Prediction & Pick: North Carolina -5.5