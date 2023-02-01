The Villanova Wildcats take on the Marquette Golden Eagles. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Villanova Marquette prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Villanova Marquette.

The Villanova Wildcats were in the Final Four last year. This year, they won’t even make the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats will have to win several games against the upper half of the Big East Conference if they want to at least give themselves some degree of hope and optimism entering the Big East Tournament, which they could use to win an automatic bid to the NCAAs. If you look closely at the Wildcats’ schedule and their overall results thus far, entering the month of February, you will see that their four Big East wins have come against just two opponents, St. John’s and Georgetown. They haven’t beaten any other Big East teams. They lost at DePaul. They lost at Butler. It has been a really rough ride for first-year head coach Kyle Neptune, who received Jay Wright’s blessing and approval as being the successor to Wright in Philadelphia. Neptune has not had a fully healthy team, and that much should be acknowledged, but he also hasn’t pushed the right buttons and has plainly struggled to find a good rhythm in managing his team.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Villanova-Marquette College Basketball odds:

College Basketball Odds: Villanova-Marquette Odds

Villanova Wildcats: +6.5 (-110)

Marquette Golden Eagles: -6.5 (-110)

Over: 145.5 (-110)

Under: 145.5 (-110)

How To Watch Villanova vs. Marquette

TV: Fox Sports 1

Stream: Fox Sports app

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET, 5:30 p.m. PT

Why Villanova Could Cover the Spread

The Wildcats very nearly beat Marquette the last time these two teams played. Villanova led by nine points, 48-39, with 17:45 left in regulation. Marquette rallied, but Villanova tied the game with 3:42 remaining and was still tied with 1:45 left. Marquette never led by more than three points throughout the last 5:30 of the game. MU won 68-66, but the Golden Eagles had a real battle, probably far more difficult than they expected. That game and everything which was a part of it should give Villanova the belief that it can play with Marquette and go blow for blow with the hosts in Milwaukee. Villanova has not had a great season, but when you see how well and how vigorously Villanova competed against Marquette just over a month ago (on December 31), the idea that this is an easy Marquette win and cover should be reconsidered.

Why Marquette Could Cover the Spread

The Golden Eagles did not play their best in that 68-66 win over Villanova on New Year’s Eve. They earned only seven free throws, making only four. They gave up 11 offensive rebounds to Villanova and collected only six. There were a lot of things Marquette did not do well in that game. The Golden Eagles did not get on top of that matchup the way they likely expected to. The reality of not having played well in the first meeting against Villanova should actually help Marquette lock in and focus on this rematch. Marquette coach Shaka Smart should not have a difficult task in getting his team motivated for this game and making sure his players understand the assignment involved in this contest.

Final Villanova-Marquette Prediction & Pick

Marquette did not play well against Villanova the first time these teams met. The second time should go more smoothly. Villanova has not earned the benefit of the doubt. Marquette, at home, should cover.

Final Villanova-Marquette Prediction & Pick: Marquette -6.5