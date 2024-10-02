EA Sports released a player ratings update in College Football 25, adjusting the attributes and OVRs of several players. Many players, like Colorado's Travis Hunter, and Boise State's Ashton Jeanty all received adjustments to their OVR. Therefore, we decided to look at some of the biggest movers in this new update.

College Football 25 Player Ratings Update For October 2nd, 2024 – Biggest Movers

Expand Tweet

Some of the biggest movers in the new College Football 25 Player Ratings Update includes:

Travis Hunter, Colorado – 97 OVR (+2)

Ashton Jeanty, Boise State – 96 OVR (+4)

Cam Ward, Miami – 91 OVR (+2)

Jihaad Campbell, Alabama – 89 OVR (+4)

Nico Iamaleava, Tennessee – 88 OVR (+2)

Travis Hunter continues to be a wrecking ball on both offense and defense. On the former side of the ball, he racked in 9 catches for 89 yards and a touchdown in the team's 48-21 stomping of UCF. On defense, he earned two tackles and a pass deflection as UCF's offense was shut down for most of the game. All eyes may be on Shedeur and his father, but Hunter is truly looking like a first-round talent player.

266 total yards and four touchdowns marked a career day for Boise state HB Ashton Jeanty. He led the team to a powerful 45-24 victory over the Washington State Cougars. Jeanty kicked off his amazing performance with a 64-yard touchdown run on the first drive of the game. The star Junior has 845 rushing yards in just four games this year, with over 10 yards per carry.

Ward, the Miami Hurricanes' Senior signal-caller, has been impressive all season. With 20 total touchdowns in just five games, Ward consistently puts up good offensive performances. In the team's most recent win, Ward threw for over 340 yards and scored five total touchdowns. We're curious to see how they'll fare against the ranked Louisville, which takes place later this month.

Alabama survived a nasty comeback attempt from Georgia, and Rolling Tide fans can thank players like Jihaad Campbell. Sure, Georgia went on to score 27 points in the second half. And yes, Campbell's pick only led to Alabama throwing an interception shortly after. But the defense went back out and forced a Safety, helping Alabama extend their lead. Campbell and the Rolling Tide survived what's likely going to be their toughest game of the year (until the playoffs begin).

Lastly, Volunteers' QB Nico Iamaleava also received to his College Football 25 rating. Although his stats look pedestrian, Iamaleava has helped this team remain undefeated. He also played well enough against Oklahoma, finding Dont'e Thornton Jr. for a 66-yard TD pass early in the game. Overall, Iamaleava will hope to help his team make the playoffs.

Overall, that includes the main changes in the new College Football 25 Player Ratings Update. Feel free to visit the ratings page and browse through your favorite teams. With over 130 schools to choose from, expect to see many players receive some adjustments in this update. If you can, make sure you update your rosters to always keep up with the latest from EA Sports.

Furthermore, expect the ratings to change more throughout the season. Should these players continue to play well, they'll see their ratings go even higher in future updates.

In other news, feel free to check out some of our guides on College Football 25 for Passing, Kicking, and Recruiting in Dynasty. We hope you enjoy the latest player ratings update for College Football 25!

For more gaming and NCAA Football news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.