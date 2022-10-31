Tuesday night MACtion is back, and the Ball State Cardinals will travel to take on the Kent State Golden Flashes at Dix Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our college football odds series, which includes a Ball State-Kent State prediction and pick, laid out below.

Ball State has rebounded from a 1-3 start to bring their record to 4-4. Despite a loss to Eastern Michigan last time out, Ball State is in a good spot to become bowl eligible. After a rough first four seasons, head coach Mike Neu has taken his alma mater to back-to-back bowl games.

Kent State has struggled to a 3-5 record, with all five losses coming on the road. Kent State is undefeated at home, providing some optimism in this game. Sean Lewis is considered an up and coming coach in the industry, but a quick turnaround is needed to salvage the 2022 season.

Here are the Ball State-Kent State college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Ball State Cardinals: +6.5 (-106)

Kent State Golden Flashes: -6.5 (-114)

Over: 62.5 (-110)

Under: 62.5 (-110)

Why Ball State Could Cover The Spread

John Paddock has been decent in his first season as the starting quarterback, completing 61.5 percent of his passes for 1,985 yards with fourteen touchdowns and nine interceptions. Carson Steele has been dominant this season, leading the team with 890 rushing yards, and all eight of the team’s rushing touchdowns this season. Steel has also caught a touchdown. Jayshon Jackson leads the team with 54 catches for 633 yards, hauling in two touchdowns. Tanner Koziol has caught 21 passes for 227 yards, but leads the team with five touchdown receptions. Brady Hunt is second with four receiving touchdowns. Ball State is averaging 24.5 points and 388.9 yards of offense per game.

Ball State’s defense has struggled mightily, allowing 28.1 points and 396.3 yards of offense per game. Clayton Coll leads the team with 65 tackles, three and a half going for a loss, including one and a half sacks. Cole Pearce leads the team with three and a half sacks and Tavion Woodard is second with three sacks. The Cardinals have totaled sixteen sacks this season. Nic Jones leads the team with two interceptions, while three other Cardinals have intercepted one each. Sidney Houston recovered a fumble in the endzone, scoring the team’s only defensive touchdown.

Why Kent State Could Cover The Spread

Sean Lewis is known for his offensive genius, and this team can score a ton of points. Quarterback Collin Schlee is questionable after missing the Akron game, but has completed 59.8 percent of his passes for 1,548 yards with eight touchdowns and only four interceptions. Schlee has also rushed for three touchdowns. Marquez Cooper leads the team with 845 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. Kent State has totaled 1,677 rushing yards and sixteen touchdowns on the ground. Dante Cephas leads the team with 47 catches for 731 yards, catching three touchdowns. Devontez Walker has caught 41 passes for 616 yards and leads the team with seven touchdown catches. Kent State is averaging 28.4 points and 433.9 yards of offense per game.

Kent State has struggled defensively, allowing 32.1 points and 454.8 yards of offense per game. Nico Bolden leads the team with 72 tackles, one and a half going for a loss. Both Zayin West and Khalib Johns lead the team with four sacks each, Kent State has sacked their opponents nineteen and a half times. Montre Miller leads the team with two interceptions, while the team has totaled four.

Final Ball State-Kent State Prediction & Pick

There will be a ton of offense in this one, and Kent State is tough to beat at home.

Final Ball State-Kent State Prediction & Pick: Kent State -6.5 (-114), over 62.5 (-110)