Published November 14, 2022

By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The Bowling Green Falcons will travel to take on the Toledo Rockets in a Tuesday night MACtion college football matchup at Glass Bowl Stadium. Let’s continue our college football odds series and make our Bowling Green-Toledo prediction and pick.

Bowling Green has gone 5-5 this season, including a 4-2 mark in conference play. A disappointing 40-6 loss at the hands of Kent State last time out leads the Falcons into this matchup. Bowling Green has gone an even 2-2 in road games. Scot Loeffler has a chance to take his team to a bowl game for the first time as head coach.

Toledo has impressed with a 7-3 record this season, going 5-1 in conference matchups. A two game winning streak brings momentum for the Rockets in this one. Head coach Jason Candle’s squad is an undefeated 5-0 at the Glass Bowl.

Here are the Bowling Green-Toledo college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Bowling Green-Toledo Odds

Bowling Green Falcons: +15.5 (-110)

Toledo Rockets: -15.5 (-110)

Over: 50.5 (-110)

Under: 50.5 (-110)

Why Bowling Green Could Cover The Spread

Matt McDonald has enjoyed a fine season, completing 62.6 percent of his passes for 2,027 yards with seventeen touchdowns and just four interceptions. McDonald has also added a rushing touchdown. Jaison Patterson leads the team with 494 rushing yards, adding a touchdown. Harold Fannin, Jr. leads the team with four rushing touchdowns. The Falcons have totaled 1,101 rushing yards and seven touchdowns as a team. Toledo’s rush defense has been shaky, allowing 161.0 yards per game. Odieu Hiliare leads the team with 450 receiving yards, hauling in four touchdowns. Tyrone Boden leads the team with five touchdown catches, and ranks second with 392 receiving yards. Ta’Ron Keith has caught three touchdowns. Toledo’s pass defense has been dominant, holding opponents to 179.9 yards per game. Bowling Green has averaged 23.0 points per game, and just 331.8 yards of offense per game. To keep this game inside the number, the Falcons will have to rely on their defense.

That is not a great recipe, as Bowling Green’s defense has allowed 32.6 points per game. The ability to get after the quarterback could be a saving grace for the Falcons, as they have totaled 33 sacks, led by eight from Karl Brooks. Bowling Green has intercepted seven passes, and Dequan Finn has already thrown ten this season.

Why Toledo Could Cover The Spread

Dequan Finn is electrifying at quarterback, completing 59.2 percent of his passes for 1,938 yards with 21 touchdowns and ten interceptions. Finn also leads the team with eight rushing touchdowns and is second with 530 rushing yards. Jacquez Stuart leads the team with 544 rushing yards, and is tied for second with three rushing touchdowns. Toledo has totaled 1,826 rushing yards and eighteen touchdowns as a team. Bowling Green is allowing 161.5 yards of rushing per game. Jerjuan Newton leads the team with 648 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. Jamal Turner ranks second with seven touchdown catches. Toledo has totaled 25 passing touchdowns. Bowling Green has allowed 256.7 yards of passing to opponents. Toledo’s offense has averaged 35.1 points and 406.9 yards per game.

Toledo’s defense has been decent, keeping opponents to 26.3 points per game. Bowling Green has allowed opponents to sack their quarterbacks 30 times this season. Toledo’s pass rush has totaled 22, led by five and a half from Jamal Hines. Toledo has totaled nine interceptions, and Bowling Green is stout at protecting the ball, throwing just six interceptions.

Final Bowling Green-Toledo Prediction & Pick

Toledo’s undefeated at-home streak continues, and two good quarterbacks will get the total to the over.

Final Bowling Green-Toledo Prediction & Pick: Toledo -15.5 (-110), over 50.5 (-110)